16 Dramatic Wedding Stories That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Yes, a nice, lovey-dovey wedding story is great. Who doesn't want to hear a story about two people madly in love deciding to spend the rest of their lives together in a sacred ceremony? But dramatic wedding stories are just as interesting to hear, in my honest opinion. The way I see it, we get to hear too many perfect, run-of-the-mill wedding ceremonies. Why don't we spend some time talking about the weddings that, um, didn't go exactly as we'd planned? Well, luckily, in a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies shared the most dramatic things they've heard at weddings and, oh man, they did not disappoint.

If you're ready for some jaw-dropping drama, just wait until you get a load of these 16 stories that are so wild you're going to have a hard time believing that they're even true. But here's the thing. Weddings have a lot of moving parts. There's the bride and groom, there's all of their family members, there's the wedding party, there are multiple venues, and sometimes there are even representatives of God present. So, yeah, there's a lot that could potentially go wrong.

Before we dive in to all of these super dramatic flair-ups, I want to make one thing clear: what's important about a wedding is the marriage. So, yes. These weddings had some major drama, but that means nothing as long as the couples are now happily married.

The master of ceremony burst into tears. Ugh definitely the master of ceremonies at a huge, very formal and expensive wedding bursting into tears at the podium about how she had hoped to be asked to be a bridesmaid and she didn't realize she and the bride had grown apart so much. Everyone in the room was stiff as a board, then her male co-MC tried to lighten the mood with a joke about how he would have loved to be a bridesmaid too and the crying lady snapped that he was asked to help so she wouldn't feel so "on the spot" up there. Like girl, how much more on the spot can you possibly become? —/u/CalmBake

The bride smashed a wine glass on her brother's head. My sister in law was getting married, and she's what I'd call "high strung". During a family picture, I watched as she smashed a wine glass over her brother's head because he was so tired, he was nodding off during the photo. It was wild. Not dramatic, more funny but my husband dropped my ring and it rolled under a pew while giving our vows haha. That might be my favorite memory from the ceremony.. —/u/Throw_Away_3_1415926

The kitchen caught on fire. The caterer set the kitchen on fire and the venue had to be evacuated. Fire department was called and checked out the place, extinguished the fire and confirmed that the fire was out and the place was safe. To their credit, my family and the staff stepped up, aired out the place, had everything back together and didn’t say a word to me about it when I arrived 20 minutes later with my dad. Dinner was served slightly late, I was puzzled no one complained but it turned out that everyone was highly impressed the caterer had a backup plan and got the dinners out at all. Plus the caterer had been super smart about it, confined the fire and made sure staff were safe. I didn’t find out until the next morning at the airport on the way to my honeymoon. —/u/ejly

Any true fan of 'The Office' will get why this one was so awk. Someone revealed to my cousin's very religious in laws at her wedding that she was pregnant and that's why her and my brother in law had been so enthusiastic about getting married quickly lol. Her mother in law fainted and needed a fan to wake her up. —/u/IrritatedMango

The pastor was a little too interested in hearing objections. You know that line about anyone who thinks the couple shouldn’t get married come forward? Well at my SIL’s wedding, the pastor who is also her uncle kept asking the question like 4 times. Anyone? Anyone? Awkward af. —/u/mrzpiggy

The ring bearer fainted. At my aunts wedding when I was little I was a junior brides maid and it was a very long ceremony. The ring bearer ended up locking his knees while standing and passed out from lack of blood flow. It was very wild —/u/frslow_queen

The bride revealed some major bombshells while in her undies. The bride stormed out of her parents' house (wedding was on her parents' farm), in her underwear screaming about how the groom had ruined her life, she hated him, hated the whole stupid wedding, and how Brad (grooms' best man and cousin) was better in bed. I stood back and ate the delicious pizza (late night snack) while the whole thing went down. After a few minutes, I took a pizza box, rounded up my (then) bf and his sister and we decide now was probably a good time to head out. We drove back to the hotel and stuffed our face with pizza. —/u/canadian_maplesyrup

She ripped the bride's dress by accident. When I was at my godmothers wedding - I was really young and during the reception when dancing I STOOD on her dress and it RIPPED! I was so embarrassed and upset - she was so mad at me. I remember her friend trying to sew it back together in the bathroom —/u/Hi_Jen Shutterstock

The groom disappeared. The groom got black out drunk halfway through the dinner and disappeared. The bride gave a brief speech and disappeared to tend to him. We didn't know if that was the end so we just all left whenever we finished our dinner. A very anticlimactic ending —/u/yellowblanket123

No one was there on the groom's side. Absolutely NO ONE showed up for the groom —/u/PeachNipplesdotcom

They found out the venue was closed upon their arrival. Got to the reception venue to find out it was closed - they'd had a major problem in the kitchen. Despite knowing our cell phone numbers, they called my mother in law's LANDLINE during the wedding. Because obviously someone was going to be there to answer it. My dad found out first (we didn't have the wedding at the reception venue) and met us in the car park and I honestly thought he was joking. :( —/u/AnnieO0308

Someone died in the bride's arms. Someone dropped suddenly on the dance floor and died in the bride’s arms. —/u/msali

A little boy projectile vomited. At my cousins wedding when my brother was about 5, they decided to do speeches before the wedding breakfast and everyone was STARVING. My brother drank a load of orange juice and because his stomach was empty he ended up projectile vomiting everywhere. —/u/KrisC96

The church was double booked. The priest forgot there was a wedding scheduled in their church. We were waiting a while, then someone called the private number and an hour later the priest arrived with the keys to the church and held the ceremony. Could say that was a sign, that marriage didn’t last. —/u/Draigdwi

The bride punched her mom. My sister punched our mom at her wedding reception. She got so drunk and went to leave with her young daughter and our mom wouldn't let her leave. She was so worried. Well my sister didn't give a flying f**k.. turned around and punched her in the face. —/u/boooobees