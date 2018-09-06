Not be able to go anywhere without the other one. When my roommate was still with her now-ex, I would go out to dinner with her and then she would invite him even though we were already mostly done with our meal and he would just show up there. It always irritated me because she never asked or gave me the heads-up, and then he would just be there. Can't you guys be apart for an hour and meet her afterwards?

—/u/Spiggy93

If you read these and are thinking, "meh, I still love making out with my boyfriend in public," more power to ya! Keeping doing what you do. If you read it and thought, "hmmm maybe I should take our PDA down a notch," that's cool too! Now, no matter what you decide, the point is you're making a more informed decision.

