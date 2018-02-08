15 Valentine's Day Gifts For Women That Are Actually Amazing, According To Women
Come Valentine's Day, some people are content with a simple bouquet of roses, or a box of delicious chocolates. For them, it's the thought that counts and the thought of their partner choosing a gift from the front display at CVS is fine by them. These are genuinely good people. From my snark, you can tell that I am not one of them. One-size-fits-all "Valentine's Day gifts for women" don't really exist, because every woman has different wants and needs.
Before you judge me harshly and before I snag some mentions on Twitter: I promise I'm not an a-hole. It's not that I want a $125 face cream for Valentine's Day instead of a box of See's candies, it's just that I'm a particular person and I don't want anyone to waste their money on something that might sit unused on my desk... forever.
While it is the thought counts, I genuinely don't require any sort of Valentine's gift, even if I decide to get you one. Sure, picking up the tab at dinner or a sweet card is incredibly kind, but I'm just not a present person. Before you @ me yet again, I took to Reddit to find out if I was the only woman whose distaste for presents makes her jerk-adjacent. Good news: I'm not the only one! Here are 15 women on what they really want this Valentine's Day.
1. Nothing At All
See?! I didn't select this solely to prove my point, the majority of the responses mentioned skipping gift-giving on Valentine's Day entirely.
2. Food, Namely: Korean Barbecue
I mean, same. Always.
3. Just A Date Night
Someone get them a babysitter!
4. Food Part Two: Tacos
Tacos are literally my favorite food so I am very on board with this.
5. Cuddling
CUDDLING IS SO GREAT AND A BACK RUB DEFINITELY COUNTS A PRESENT!
6. To Skip It
Meta, and I like it.
7. To Give Gifts, Not Receive Them
Are you an angel? This is very adorable.
8. For Everyone To Save Their Money
I like this logic-minded approach to the day. Makes me feel less bitter and single for having the same opinion of gift-buying on V Day.
9. A Chill Dinner
Sounds ideal.
10. See's Candies
There's always one...
11. Silence Of The Lambs
Can I be a part of this couple?
12. To Stay Home And Share Eyeballs
I feel like you should all be coming around to my earlier point now...
13. A Girlfriend
Tinder?
14. A Boyfriend
Same, girl, same.
15. To Indulge
A realist. I like this plan.
There you have it. The women of Reddit are easy to please, so the women of real life will be as well. It's nice to put some effort in, but not waste time stressing over a physical gift. HVD!
