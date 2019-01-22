When it's too cold outside, I have zero urge to get out from underneath my blanket to do anything. The only person who could make me roll out of my cozy bed is my sister, because I love spending time with my number one since day one. If you're like me, your sis is your go-to partner in crime for any adventure. She makes every situation so much more fun, even if it's a simple plan of watching your fave movies at home on Friday night. However, you may be looking for unique things to do with your sister in the winter to change it up.

The snowfall and chilly weather is only here for a little bit longer, so it's a great time to seize the season with as many winter activities as possible. That means snow tubing, cozy bonfires, and taking some prime Instas together in a winter wonderland. With some creative planning, you can put a sisterly spin to it all and make it special.

If you're experiencing a major brain freeze, I have you covered with this list of 15 winter activities that you can do with your sis. Fill up the rest of your weekends with snow much fun that will guarantee to last you until it all melts away.

1 Skate And Sip With Ice Skating And Hot Chocolate Ruslan Galiullin/Shutterstock Ice skating and hot chocolate are two must-dos for the winter, but why not combine the them? Mix up some of your very own hot chocolate, or stop by Starbucks to try out a new flavor. Then, sip away as you ice skate together in the park or a local rink.

2 Get Down At Night Snow Tubing YouTube Snow tubing can make for a tubular time with your sis, but it's fun to change it up by going tubing after hours. Some places offer glow tubing at night for something totally different. The slopes are lit — literally — with neon-colored lights.

3 Start Planning A Sunny Summer Road Trip Ivanko80/Shutterstock If you and your sister are summer lovers, you're both probably counting down the days until the warm weather and sunshine are here. Take time on a cozy winter afternoon to get prepped for your fave season by planning out a road trip together. Nail down an epic agenda, making a stop at different dream destinations.

4 Get Blowouts With Champagne ZoranOrcik/Shutterstock In the winter, it's an added chore every time I have to wash my hair. I have to add blow drying to the mix unless I want to freeze every time I step outside. That's why a blowout is one of those necessary "treat yourself" kinds of things in the winter. Schedule an appointment at Drybar with an added luxurious treat of champagne (if you're 21 or up).

5 Treat Yourselves To A Special Dinner For Two djile/Shutterstock As two fabulous sisters, I believe you deserve a night just to celebrate that. If you follow scrumptious foodie accounts that you want to check out, pick a cool new place and make a reservation. It'll be a fun, fancy dinner night for two.

6 Have A Girls' Night In Fondue Party margouillat photo/Shutterstock Make use of your slow cooker by turning it into a fondue pot. Heat up either cheese or chocolate depending on your preference, and have your very own party. Don't forget to snap a pic of your spread, because you'll want to fondue it for the 'Gram.

7 Have A Nostalgia-Filled Sleepover In A Blanket Fort Africa Studio/Shutterstock If the nostalgia is all too real for you two, you'll want to have a hang like the good old days. Get cozy by building a blanket tent in your living room. Then, have a movie night watching some of your fave classics from when you were kids like The Lion King or Clueless.

8 Have A DIY Night Making Yourselves Cozy Winter Wear Kzenon/Shutterstock Sometimes, it's fun to stay in and get crafty, so plan a DIY night at home. Crochet an infinity scarf to wear for the rest of the winter, or knit a blanket to keep you warm. Either way, you're spending time with your sis and creating something you will love and enjoy.

9 Have A Sibling Cookie Bake-Off gpointstudio/Shutterstock You have to admit, there's usually always some sort sibling rivalry between sisters. Use that friendly competition to host your very own cookie bake-off. Whip up something sweet from your own recipes, and see who wins the title of best cookie maker.

10 Have S'more Fun At A Toasty Bonfire Y Photo Studio/Shutterstock The winter is the best time to build yourself a cozy bonfire. Don't forget the essentials like chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers. The glow of the fire provides great lighting for a selfie, so don't forget to snap one together, and caption it with, "Everything's s'more fun with you."

11 Sign Up For A Cupcake Decorating Class Dean Drobot/Shutterstock A cooking class is always a fun idea, but this winter, you're craving something sweet. Places like Magnolia Bakery in New York offer private cake and cupcake icing classes. That way you can become a pro worthy of joining The Great British Bake Off.

12 Go Indoor Rock Climbing wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock It may be too cold for a lot of outdoor activities, so why not do them inside? Find an indoor climbing gym where you and your sis can climb a ton of different walls at all different levels. If you're worried you won't be good, trust me, if I can do it, anyone can.

13 Go Walking In A Winter Wonderland To Take Snaps For The 'Gram ProStockStudio/Shutterstock If most of your Instagram feed is filled with sweater selfies and hot cocoa pics, it may be fun to switch it up. Plan a photo shoot day as you walk around a local park. Your sis may be the only one you trust to take the best snaps for the 'Gram, and you do the same for her.

14 Channel 'Frozen' And Ask Your Sis, "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?" pyrozhenka/Shutterstock Just like Anna and Elsa from Frozen, have a little winter fun by building a snowman. Get creative with it like Lorelai and Rory did in Gilmore Girls when they made a Björk snowman, or just go with something simple. Either way, you need to take a pic together with your creation, and pair it with the perfect caption, like, "Having a chill day with my sis."