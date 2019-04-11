15 Tweets About ‘The Lion King’ Trailer That’ll Have You Saying Hakuna Matata

Disney fans all around the world have grown up knowing about "The Circle of Life" from the 1994 animated movie The Lion King. A major lesson "The Circle of Life" teaches everyone is that what goes around comes around, and that's including classic movies. So, a new version of The Lion King for a new generation is upon us, with less than 100 days until the live-action remake of The Lion King premieres. A new trailer just dropped, and fans everywhere are having some pretty big reactions. In fact, these 15 tweets about The Lion King trailer will have you crying, laughing, and feeling all kinds of warm Hakuna Matata vibes.

While the original version of The Lion King was completely animated, the new 2019 version uses photo-realistic CGI animation to make it seem like real-life lions, hyenas, and warthogs are acting out the scenes. Audiences will get to see all their favorite moments from the original movie, but brought to life with mind-boggling realism. That means that all the emotional highs and lows will be even higher and lower when The Lion King hits theaters on July 19. Until then, you can check out these tweets from some fans who just can't wait to be king.

A lot of fans grew up watching The Lion King over and over again (and over again a few more times, if you were anything like me as a kid). So this remake is going to give a huge rush of nostalgia to so many people who are thrilled to see the Disney story and songs up on the big screen again.

One of the most memorably heartbreaking (and, let's be real, traumatizing) moments in The Lion King is when Simba's dad Mufasa dies. It's pretty devastating to see the young cub lose his dad and best friend, and especially because he then takes the blame for it. A lot of fans on Twitter are already preparing themselves for the emotional toll Mufasa's death scene will take on them.

While there aren't any humans who actually appear on screen, the voice cast of The Lion King is star-studded. Donald Glover is playing Simba and James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa, the same part he voiced in the original movie. But, fans are especially excited about one voice in particular: Beyoncé as Nala. Beyoncé has one of the most famous voices in the whole world, so it's pretty exciting that she's lending her vocal chords to The Lion King. But, Disney knows what a big deal it is that Beyoncé is in the movie, and because of that they're building the suspense of revealing her. Fans are tweeting about their impatience while waiting to hear Beyoncé as Nala, and it's pretty hilarious.

But, while Beyoncé is still MIA, fans were happy to see two familiar faces at the tail-end of the trailer. Timon and Pumbaa, who are being played by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen respectively, show up at the end of the trailer for a quick sneak peek.

The Lion King opens July 19, but hopefully fans will get to see some more sneak peeks before then.