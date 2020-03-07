It's officially Shamrock Shake season at McDonald's, and fans are going wild over the legendary Shamrock Shake. Indulging in a minty green McFlurry is the perfect way to celebrate the countdown to St. Patrick's Day. Check out these tweets about the Shamrock Shake to sprinkle some magic onto your day.

The seasonal drink returned to McDonald's on Wednesday, Feb. 19. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, McDonald's also introduced the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry alongside the menu item, adding a chocolatey twist to the classic flavor. Since the treats are only available at for a limited time — usually the Shamrock Shake vanishes after St. Patrick's Day — fans have been hurrying to their local McD's to get their hands on a holiday McFlurry while they still can.

Fans are documenting all their feels about shamrock season on social media. From the struggle of McDonald's broken ice cream machine to paying $23 just to order delivery for a McFlurry, there are endless hilarious experiences that any Shamrock Shake lover can relate to. Here are some of the best tweets about the minty green goodness.

The only thing better than enjoying a Shamrock Shake at the Golden Arches? Getting the treat delivered to your doorstep. Some customers got the best of both worlds by shamelessly snagging the treat without setting a foot out the door.

Some people are finding it difficult to sneak Shamrock Shakes into their daily routines.

Apparently Shamrock Shakes also mark the change in seasons.

Of course, there are some who just can't get over that super familiar taste.

When the shake machine is down at the Golden Arches, there's a serious uproar on Twitter.

And the feeling when you finally score a limited-edition shake is totally priceless.

The shamrock obsession is too real.

You can get your hands on a Shamrock Shake at participating McDonald's nationwide. Remember, it won't be around for much longer, so make sure to head to a restaurant ASAP.