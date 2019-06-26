Cardi don't need no press, but we're giving it to her anyway. The Grammy-winning rapper is busy releasing new music and videos, and the music video for "Press" just dropped on Wednesday, June 26. Based on the tweets about Cardi B's "Press" music video, it's clear that fans are freaking out over this video that's packed with visuals, violence, and fashion.

First of all, Cardi B is a self-proclaimed huge Lady Gaga fan, and watching this video, Gaga's influence on Cardi is clear. It's got old-school-Gaga-music-video visuals throughout, giving off all of the "Paparazzi" and "Alejandro" vibes.

The video starts out with Cardi making out with another woman (be still, my little queer heart), then the next shot shows the two women having a threesome with a man. Then in very Chicago fashion, Cardi kills the man, and thus starts the "Press" music video.

Cardi is brought in for questioning post-murder, and as she's walking into the building, she's greeted by a massive horde of crying, screaming fans and photographers trying to snag a photo of her.

The wildest part of the entire video starts when Cardi appears rapping completely naked, her nipples and crotch blurred to keep things ~demure~. Honestly, it's a damn vibe. And it gets even better when she stands naked with an army of also-naked women. It's giving me R-rated Chicago "Cell Block Tango" vibes. It's giving me Gaga vibes. It's giving me Cardi-went-there vibes.

You can check out the whole video here.

YouTube

Another notable moment in the video is when Cardi is testifying in court. She's defending herself with a legal team of all women, including many women of color, and it's contrasted with an all-white, all-male panel of judges. All of the people testifying against her are all white and all angry. All except Cardi end up dead at the end of the court scene, and the entire army of naked women ends up dead in the end as well. Cardi went there.

Twitter can't get enough of the visuals, despite the violence in them.

One of the things people love most about this video is that Cardi co-directed it herself!

She took to Instagram on June 26 to thank her creative team for helping make her vision come to life.

Her post said,

Thank you @jorafrantzisfor making my storyline come to life.I was so specific with this video I wanted to co direct with someone who can understand my vision and don’t say ITS NOT POSSIBLE for a answer 😂😩😩.Thanks glam for taking good directions and trusting me on glam and working together to make the looks possible .I wanted these white eyebrow ,white hair look so bad !Ya work together and made it happen just how I wanted it .Thanks @tanishascott for helping me put together a militant clean simple choreo for the video and Yeaaa and enjoy everybody !!! ....... ooo and thank you @oggizery_june for helping on the editing !

Press, press, press, press, press. Cardi just gave herself a lot of press.