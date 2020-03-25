15 Tinder Bio Ideas To Use During The Coronavirus Outbreak

There's no better time for using dating apps than when you're stuck at home. Tinder may have once had a reputation as a hookup app, but in the age of the coronavirus outbreak, it's become a way for people to connect and have fun while practicing social distancing. According to a spokesperson for Tinder, more people are now using their Tinder bios to show their concern for others, with top bio terms now including stay home, be safe, social distancing, "how are you," and wash your hands. If you're in need of Tinder bio ideas during the coronavirus outbreak, then I've got some suggestions that are sure to make potential matches smile during this trying time.

Ever since the global pandemic caused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recommend social distancing, activity is spiking on dating apps and Tinder is reporting a 10-15% increase in daily conversation. While dating apps have begun encouraging users to date virtually from home, changing your Tinder bio can help you make a connection regardless. A little levity can go a long way in putting people at ease in the face of so much uncertainty, and these Tinder bio suggestions are a great way to get a convo going.

When You Want To Offer Some Helpful Tips recep-bg/E+/Getty Images Fact: The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. Fun fact: Singing the chorus of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" takes approximately 20 seconds. Do with that information what you will.

When You're Looking For Something Specific Woman seeking reliable pen pal. Please apply with resume and two references.

When You Want To Tell People How You Really Feel "Don't show up, don't come out / Don't start caring about me now / Walk away, you know how" — Dua Lupa, but also me rn

When You Need A Conversation Starter Zoom > Skype Netflix < Hulu Pharma C > Purell Stocking up on toilet paper < Stocking up on wine Your thoughts?

When You're Willing To Get Real I haven't put on a pair of real pants in 10 days, and I'm not mad about it.

When You're Up For Brainstorming First date ideas: Syncing our Netflix accounts and virtually chilling

Smiling seductively at each other from a safe six-foot distance

Exchanging pics of our sexiest self-isolation ensembles Other suggestions welcome.

When You Want To Be Clear With Your Intentions Just trying to do some virtual flirting in the face of a global pandemic.

When You're Looking To Chat Swipe right to put the "social" in "social distancing."

When You Want To Give Potential Matches A Clear Picture damircudic/E+/Getty Images There's a 50/50 chance that I'm either watching a true crime documentary or eating my way through the snacks that are supposed to last me several weeks.

When You're Looking To Show People What You Can Offer Benefits of matching with me: I offer great TV show recommendations, I'm a reliable Words With Friends opponent, and I'm willing to offer virtual cooking lessons.

When You're Trying To Find Someone You Can Relate To Anyone else feel like they're stuck in that week between Christmas and New Year's when pants don't exist?

When You Want To Share Your Interests Former interests: hiking, bowling, Korean BBQ. Current interests: Sudoku, pants with elastic waistbands, performing interpretive dances for my dog.

When You've Been Through Some Changes I've been using the phrase "hunker down" far more often than I would like.

When You Want Someone You Can Vent With The coronavirus has really made me realize how many email lists I need to unsubscribe from.

When You Want To Demonstrate Your Resilience I once had to judge a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi. Trust me, I can handle quarantine.