Love in the time of COVID-19 is tricky, to say the least. It's important to take precautions to protect yourself and others, like social distancing, but that doesn't mean that life has to stop completely. That includes your social and romantic life. Even if IRL dates are on hold for the moment, there are still creative options such as going on FaceTime dates that will allow you to connect from a safe distance. And honestly, they can be a lot of fun, and offer real connections. So, having a few sweet texts to send after a FaceTime date if you were feeling the chemistry and want to "see" them again can come in extra-handy these days.

If you've had a great FaceTime date recently, but you're not exactly sure what to say afterward, then consider these post-date text ideas to help inspire you.

Texts To Let Them Know You Had A Great Time.

1. Wow, if hanging out with you on FaceTime was this fun, I can’t wait to see what it's like to get together IRL!

2. That was great, is it weird that I already miss your face(time)?

3. Thanks again for that super fun hang! I’m still cracking up about [something funny they said]!

4. I have to admit, I was kinda skeptical about FaceTime dates. You just totally changed my mind!

5. In case you were wondering, yes, that was a REALLY great date.

6. Everything has been so stressful lately, so it was really awesome to just hang out and have fun with you.

7. That date was so fun. I am seriously STILL smiling.

8. I’m not gonna lie, you looked really cute tonight. 😍FaceTime definitely suits you.

Texts To Set Up Your Next FaceTime Date.

9. I really loved talking with you! I’d love to do it again sometime.

10. So, um, I felt a spark… want to FaceTime again sometime soon?

11. Wow, we’re good at being on a date. Was it a fluke? I guess we’ll have to go on another one just to be sure. 😉

12. I had SO MUCH FUN chatting with you yesterday, when would you like to have SO MUCH FUN together again?

13. I’m not sure we can top that FaceTime date, but I’d be down to try.

14. Thanks for a super fun date, cutie! Let me know when you’re ready for round two!

15. That was great! I wouldn’t mind getting some more face time with you! Get it? Because, you know, FaceTime? OK, I'll just see myself out now. LOL!

See, just because dating in these times may be a bit more complicated than you’re used to, that doesn't mean that texting your date after the fact has to be.