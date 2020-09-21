Virgo's not known for being the most romantic sign in the zodiac; in fact, the opposite is true. But here's the real deal: they're very romantic, it's just that they show it in their own way. They don't do the whole grand gesture or get all lovey-dovey. Their brand of romance is more subtle and all about actions that prove their commitment. But that's not to say Virgo doesn't sometimes appreciate a touch of the mushy stuff. This is why song lyrics to send your Virgo partner will touch their heart and let them know that you see how much they care in return.

But how do you pick the right lyric to send a Virgo? Honestly, it's pretty easy. It's just about catering to the kind of love message that speaks to them. They believe in being there for the people they love and often go out of their way to do thoughtful and helpful things. They're the first ones to offer a shoulder to cry on, and will step in and handle the practicalities of life when you need them. Because of this, lyrics that show appreciation for them, or that reinforce that the two that you are a team, will make Virgo feel the love. Also, their connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, means that words are powerful to Virgo. So, the next time you're feeling the love and you want your Virgo to know it, text them one of these lyrics and watch them melt.

1. “More Than Enough” By Alina Baraz "All that really matters is You keep showing up. Promise I'll remind you that you Are more than enough."

2. "Canada" by Lauv ft. Alessia Cara “Waking up in your bed. It's almost like I've been here forever. I'm obsessed with your brain. And I'd unfold it if you let me.”

3. “Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monáe “It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender. An emotional, sexual bender. Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better. There's nothin' better. That's just the way you make me feel.”

4. "World We Created" by Giveon “Tell me why you always overthinkin'. Not like me to switch up like the seasons. No, I haven't had a change of feelings. You stay in the back of my mind.”

5. "All Me" by Kehlani ft. Keyshia Cole “'Cause I love me around you (can't be without you). And embraced all my flaws, even when you didn't have too. Stay holdin' me down, even when I'm not around.”

6. "Crowded Room" by Selena Gomez ft. 6LACK “Baby, it's just me and you. Just us two. Even in a crowded room. Baby, it's just me and you, yeah.”

7. “Bigger Love” by John Legend “Won't ever give it up. We got a one-way ticket love. We ain't going no place but up. Nothing can stop this. No one can top us. We got a bigger love.”

8. “Honeymoon Fades” by Sabrina Carpenter “Unexpected, this thing that we fell into. Lie, so connected. You came at a time when my heart was selective. Didn't have to choose my love was accepted, yeah.”

9. “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber “So lock the door And throw out the key. Can't fight this no more. It's just you and me. And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do. I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you.”

10. "Hurry on Home" by Sleater-Kinney “Hurry on home to me. I've set a place for two. Hurry on back to me. I've made my mood your mood.”

11. "After Hours" by The Weeknd “Without you, don't wanna sleep (fallin' in). 'Cause my heart belongs to you. I'll risk it all for you. I want you next to me.”

12. "All of Me" by John Legend “'Cause all of me, Loves all of you. Love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections. Give your all to me. I'll give my all to you.”

13. “Love Again” by Dua Lipa “I used to think that I was made out of stone. I used to spend so many nights on my own. I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore. But goddamn, you got me in love again.”

14. "You've Got the Love" by Florence and the Machine “Sometimes I feel like throwing my hands up in the air, I know I can count on you. Sometimes I feel like saying ‘Lord I just don't care,’ but you've got the love I need to see me through.”