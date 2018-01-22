15 Romantic Song Lyrics For Your Valentine's Day Selfies With Bae

Remember the good old days of posting romantic song lyrics on your Myspace in hopes of catching the attention of your high school crush? Looking back, it may have been a little bit embarrassing, but we all did it and totally owned it. Plus, you just can't help yourself when a song lyric speaks to your soul on another level. Nowadays, a solid song lyric can be used for the perfect Instagram caption. With Feb. 14 right around the corner, you might even need some romantic song lyrics for your Valentine's Day snaps with bae.

Taylor Swift, John Legend, Bruno Mars, and even some Disney songs have great lyrics that can express exactly how you feel. That's why on Valentine's Day — when you're too busy having heart eyes and caught up in the moment — use any one of these 15 song lyrics to post with that adorable pic of you and your SO. These artists have already done the work for you, so you don't have to waste any time. Just enjoy being together, uninterrupted. Think of these song lyrics as a perfect mix CD dedicated to you and your bae for a very happy Valentine's Day.

1. "It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes.'" — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

2. "I just called to say I love you." — Stevie Wonder, "I Just Called To Say I Love You"

3. "Take my hand. Take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley "Can't Help Falling In Love"

4. "I knew I loved you before I met you. I have been waiting all my life." — Savage Garden, "I Knew I Loved You"

5. "You were my strength when I was weak. You were my voice when I couldn't speak. You were my eyes when I couldn't see. You saw the best there was in me. Lifted me up when I could not reach. You gave me faith because you believed. I am everything I am, because you loved me." — Celine Dion, "Because You Loved Me"

6. "When I see your face, there's not a thing that I would change. 'Cause you're amazing just the way you are." — Bruno Mars, "Just The Way You Are"

7. "However far away, I will always love you. However long I stay, I will always love you. Whatever words I say, I will always love you." — The Cure, "Lovesong"

8. "Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you. You're my end and my beginning. Even when I lose, I'm winning. 'Cause I give you all of me. And you give me all of you." — John Legend, "All Of Me"

9. "Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms. Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song. When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful. I don't deserve this. Darling, you look perfect tonight." — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

10. "And I will take you in my arms, and hold you right where you belong. Till the day my life is through. This I promise you." — *NSYNC, "This I Promise You"

11. "You're here, there's nothing I fear. And I know that my heart will go on. We'll stay forever this way. You are safe in my heart. And my heart will go on and on." — Celine Dion, "My Heart Will Go On"

12. "A whole new world. A dazzling place I never knew. But when I'm way up here, it's crystal clear, that now I'm in a whole new world with you." — Aladdin, "A Whole New World"

13. "And your heart's against my chest. Your lips pressed to my neck. I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet. And with a feeling I'll forget, I'm in love now." — Ed Sheeran, "Kiss Me"

14. "I don't care who you are. Where you're from. What you did. As long as you love me." — Backstreet Boys, "As Long As You Love Me"

15. "Don't tell me it's not worth trying for. You can't tell me it's not worth dying' for. You know it's true. Everything I do. I do it for you." — Bryan Adams, "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You"