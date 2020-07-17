If you've stumbled upon a potential bae who has a passion for politics, breaking the ice with a funny one-liner on the topic just might help you wiggle your way into their heart. Coming up with messages to send matches who love politics doesn't have to be stressy. Although dating etiquette has long encouraged singles to avoid talking about politics too early-on, ensuring you're on a similar page politically could actually help you avoid dates whose beliefs aren't aligned with yours. Research conducted by the dating app The Inner Circle supports the idea that singles are comfortable discussing politics sooner rather than later. According to the study, 62 percent of singles would be happy to talk about politics on a first date. So, here are some flirty lines that will definitely make a politically active match chuckle.

1."I hope it's OK that I no longer approve of political jokes of any kind...I've seen too many of them get elected."

2."Politicians and diapers have one thing in common. They should both be changed regularly, and for the same reason."

3."On a scale of one to America, how free are you tonight?"

4."Thank you for doing your part to keep this country cute."

5."If you were a president, you'd be Babe-raham Lincoln."

6."Whoa baby, you've got my vote!"

7."I’d like to swear you in as my Chief Executive Boyfriend/Girlfriend."

8."Looking at you raises my spirits like the government raises the National Debt."

9."If going out with you was a referendum, I’d vote yes."

10."Here’s my number — call me legis-Later."

11."Call me Paul Revere because I'd like to join you for a midnight ride."

12."I don't need a CRS report to tell me how beautiful you are."

13."Roses are red. Violets are blue. Smashing the patriarchy makes me super attracted to you."

14."Baby are you a drone? ‘Cause you’ve been buzzing in my head all day."

15."Congratulations! You have the right to bear me in your arms."

See? Flirting and political banter make a surprisingly entertaining combo. Even though politics may seem like a divisive subject to lead with, if politics are important to your match (and to you), then why not get the ball rolling? Best-case-scenario, your opener leads to a stimulating convo, and worst-case-scenario, you didn't spend too much time messaging someone whose beliefs are incompatible with yours.