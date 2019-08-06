There are some celebrities whose style is so outrageous that trying to identify all of their coolest looks is pretty much impossible. But Cardi B's best red carpet outfits, specifically? That's a challenge worth taking on. The rapper has defined herself as one of the most fearless dressers in the business time and time again, whether by arriving to the Grammy Awards in a Birth of Venus-inspired vintage Mugler look or to the Billboard Music Awards in a canary yellow two-piece reminiscent of Cher's 1974 Academy Awards look. The woman slays everything she wears and proves that fashion is best when not taken too seriously, so she's more than earned the title of style icon, at least in my book.

Thanks to the fact that Cardi B is still a relatively new artist (her debut hit single "Bodak Yellow" was released in 2017), her red carpet history isn't as long as Beyoncé or Céline Dion's. This makes backtracking to the beginning of her red carpet story a lot easier, but just because it's shorter doesn't mean it's any less entertaining. Take a look at 15 of Cardi's best looks below and you'll see what I mean. Let's just say that if you want to put together a Halloween costume that will stun this year, you might want to consider channeling the star.

Billboard Music Awards, 2019 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi's SIX awards almost overshadow the purple Moschino dress she's wearing here, but not quite. Featuring plenty of sexy cutouts, intricate draping, glitzy gemstones, a one-shoulder neckline, and a bright violet hue to boot, this look has a lot going on. Leave it to Cardi to pull it off with ease.

Billboard Music Awards, 2019 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Earlier in the night at the 2019 BBMAs, Cardi arrived to the event in a canary yellow two-piece. Similarly featuring colorful gemstones and creative draping, it was also crafted by Moschino, a brand known for not taking fashion too seriously. Which do you prefer?

Met Gala, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now this is a lewk! Designed by Thom Browne, the comforter-like dress made an inevitable statement at the 2019 Met Gala. As you can imagine, it looked all kinds of gorgeous and dramatic as it glazed up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Best dressed of the night? Certainly one of them.

Grammy Awards, 2019 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This. Vintage. Mugler. Look! A blatant reference to Botticelli's famed Birth of Venus painting, the dress featured a seashell-like skirt, strands upon strands of pearl detailing, and a shimmery scale-like bodice. Cardi looked like a true work of art.

Pre-Grammy Gala, 2018 Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All buttoned up! This extremely elegant and classic gown made Cardi look every part the music royalty she is. Featuring a double breasted design complete with pockets and a strapless neckline, it exuded old Hollywood glamour.

Harper's Bazaar Icons Party, 2018 Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The real-life version of the flamenco emoji! I don't know what's better, the tiers upon tiers of fiery ruffles or the intricate silver necklace.

Grammy Awards, 2018 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This look reminds me of an angel thanks to its sleeves that billow out and then downwards like wings. Their dramatic effect perfectly contrast the dress' short hemline, while a single white rose accessorizes the look brilliantly and unexpectedly.

Met Gala, 2018 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images #Queen. Cardi certainly made an impression at her first Met Gala, cementing herself as a style maven to watch for years to come. Wearing a pearl and gemstone-encrusted dress by Moschino complete with an enormous train and renaissance-inspired headpiece, the rapper was a total vision.

American Music Awards, 2018 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It doesn't matter what season Cardi wore this dress in — these florals will always be groundbreaking. Part-costume, part-couture masterpiece, this dress boasted a lace-up bodice and full, gathered skirt, which was dotted with fabric flowers and boasted a victorian appeal. The hat and floral shoes were the sartorial cherries on top (and bottom).

MTV Video Music Awards, 2018 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This look is one of Cardi's tamer outfits and goes to show that the rapper has extremely versatile style. the dramatic V neckline allowed her pixie cut to take center stage.

Diamond Ball, 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi had her Cinderella moment, and it might've been better than the actual princess'.

MOBO Awards, 2017 Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who knew a fishnet dress could look so positively elegant? Adorned with shimmering sequins and a drop feather skirt, this look is wearable va va voom.

MTV Video Music Awards, 2017 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Cardi B was a superhero this would be her super suit. Featuring a bottom that's half-pants, half-skirt, as well as a top with a Madonna-like silhouette, this look is all kinds of edgy and fresh.

BET Awards, 2017 Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A power suit for a power woman. If the shoe fits!