It's that time of year again when the prospect of dressing like the most twinkly of disco balls has probably crossed your mind. The biggest party night is nearly upon us and to make sure you're prepared with a look that stuns, I scouted 15 New Year's Eve dresses that are all kinds of cool. Seeing as every brand releases what seems like a million new party-ready options before the big night, it can be stressful to sift through them all and find those that truly shine. I did some sifting and can personally promise that this year the options don't just shine, they dazzle.

Maxi, mini; loose, bodycon; glittery, glossy; long-sleeved or spaghetti-strapped—no matter what you're looking for in your New Year's Eve dress, there's a dress below that will catch your eye. While many stick to the typical black, silver, and gold color scheme that the night is famed for, there are some rogue picks that will infuse the party with a bit of color. Pair them with crystal laden earrings and sky-high heels for an extra luxe effect or dress them down with dance-friendly flats if you're one to stay out all night. The dresses speak for themselves.

Thick & Thin

The mismatched straps and cool draping of this dress render it a unique alternative to the standard spaghetti strap body-con dress. It's sparkly silver finish is an extra fun bonus.

Give Me A V

A deep V-neck, that is! This dress has got old Hollywood glamour written all over it.

Lines Up

If metallic isn't your style but you still want a dress that'll stun, this miidi option featuring slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect answer. It's form-fitted shape, contrasting vertical stripes, and length come together to create an elegant look.

Disco Dreams

You can't not have the best New Year's Eve ever in this dress, which features ruffled sleeves and a metallic pink hue.

Red Velvet

Okay, maybe it's burgundy. But it's just as decadent as red velvet cake!

Fringe Benefits

If dancing is on your NYE agenda, this dress will dance with you.

Tee Time

Want to shine but still be comfy AF? Try pairing this sparkly silver t-shirt dress with opaque tights (or fleece-lined leggings) and heeled booties.

Feel Blue

Stand out from the sea of silver and gold in this gorgeous cobalt blue dress. It still shines and has got a neckline that slays.

Heavy Metal

But if you do want to stick with silver, make it in all-over form.

Sheer Genius

How would you style this shimmery long-sleeved dress?

It's Twisted

The asymmetric hemline and knotted neckline detail give this dress a unique silhouette. I'd pair it with a drop necklace and velvet platform heels.

Glitterbug

A simple bodycon dress but better thanks to shimmery little sequins.

Cold Shoulders

Now this is a dress! Thanks to its off-the-shoulder neckline and vertical stripes, it makes all-over sequins look elegant and sexy. This is definitely one to wear with dramatic chandelier earrings.

Red Hot

That ruching, though.

'80s Revival

Sometimes, a sweep of draped sparkle is all a dress needs.