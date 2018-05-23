Memorial Day honors American soldiers who lost their lives in active military service. It's an important day for American citizens and especially for those families who have lost loved ones in combat. Because it falls on the last Monday in May every year, Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer (while Labor Day marks the end). The first three-day weekend of summer is often best spent at the beach, on a boat, at the park, or in someone's backyard. All that natural lighting probably means you'll be needing Instagram captions for Memorial Day Weekend photos of yourself, along with your favorite pair of sunnies and glitter sunscreen.

If I see one more summertime photo with the caption, "Sun's out, buns out," or "Girls just wanna have sun," I'm deleting my Instagram app. OK, that's a little dramatic and highly improbable since I'm high-key addicted to the 'gram, but those captions are overused. You're better than that —older, wiser, more creative than you were last summer. And dammit, your Instagram captions will prove it!

I find inspiration for my Instagram captions by taking in my surroundings when I'm about to post, reminiscing on how I felt the moment I took the photo, or interpreting the lyrics of whatever song is blasting through my earbuds. Your photos — staged or not — and captions should at least reflect your personality in some way because, otherwise, what's the point? If quirky humor is your thing, punny captions are the way to go. Can't put down that book you've been reading all spring? Drop a quote from it under a photo of you reading at the beach.

To get you started this summer, I've come up with 15 captions you can use for your #MDW snaps. Feel free to personalize them however you like before you post.

"Location: In a summer state of mind." Giphy It's totally not a made-up place or anything. This pretty much sums up your mood and plans for the foreseeable future.

"I sea you." Giphy A flirty caption for that obvious thirst trap. This caption — although only three short words — reveals a lot about your playful personality.

"I'll be your catch of the day." Giphy Nemo who? You're a witty gal looking cute AF in her Instagram photo. I'd double tap.

"Cheers to the red, white, and brew." Giphy Or to the "red, wine, and blue." Whichever you feel is better representative of your weekend plans. You can enjoy the weekend and still be patriotic.

"I'm a little drunk on you and high on summertime." Giphy Now feels like a good time to quote country music singer Luke Bryan, or whomever you like to listen to when you're out on the water.

"I'd like to thank the sun for my natural glow up and sparkling highlight." Giphy Maybe it's sweat. Maybe it's Maybelline. It's probably sweat, though, and you're not afraid to laugh about it.

"Do I float your boat?" Giphy Asking for a friend. Your crush is about to slide into your DMs in three, two...

"Sorry, out of office until my tan is even." Giphy Truthfully, this could take a while.

"I go wherever the ocean waves take me." Giphy Hypothetically speaking, of course. The point is, you're a free spirit without a care in the world.

"#RestingBeachFace" Giphy I get it. You just want people to know you're not a monster. Come say hi, guys.

"Grilling out n' chilling out." Giphy Just telling it like it is. This is perfect for the girl who keeps things casual.

"Oh, haven't you heard? I'm a sun of a beach." Giphy It's better that your followers find out this way. I'm willing to bet a lot of them already know this.

"What happens on the lake ends up on the 'gram." Giphy It's a fact. No one is safe.

"Salty but sweet." Giphy The perfect combination, really. You're not neatly-defined.