Everyone has their own way of getting into the holiday spirit — while some like to pour some hot cocoa and blast the seasonal jams, others prefer to get decked out into some festive unmentionables. Fortunately, if you fall into the latter category, there are countless holiday-themed lingerie sets to add to your wishlist. I'll put it this way: there's probably no gift your partner would rather unwrap. And if you're single, there's no better way to practice self-care (and self-love) this holiday season than to don some sexy new intimates.

'Tis the season for shimmer and bows galore, but the truth is, there's a holiday set for everyone — whether you're on the naughty or the nice list this year. Lusting after an ultra-feminine look? Try an all-over lace set in rich red and green jewel tones. Aiming for something cute and comfy? Try a cami and boyshort set with a festive pattern. The best part is, with a wide array of brands to choose from, you're bound to find one that fits like it was made for you. Because this holiday season, you deserve to be fully *feeling yourself.*

So, in the spirit of a body-positive holiday season — here are a few truly stunning lingerie sets you'll want to add to your shopping cart, stat.

SHEIN Embroidered Mesh Bandeau Lingerie Set Embroidered Mesh Bandeau Lingerie Set $14 | SHEIN SEE ON SHEIN Sizes S—XL You don't have to shell out a lot of money to look like a snack this holiday season — and this surprisingly affordable embroidered bustier set is the perfect proof.

ChicMe Eyelash Lace Ribbon Lingerie Set Eyelash Lace Ribbon Lingerie Set $18.99 | ChicMe SEE ON CHICME Sizes S—XL What do you get when you combine a sheer long-sleeved lace crop top with matching side-tie V-string? One jaw-dropping set that'll end the year on a *bang.*

Victoria's Secret PINK Ultimate Lightly Lined Sports Bra + Sleep Boxy ULTIMATE LIGHTLY LINED SPORTS BRA $26.95 | Victoria's Secret SEE ON VICTORIA'S SECRET Sizes XS—XL SLEEP BOXY $19.95 | Victoria's Secret SEE ON VICTORIA'S SECRET Sizes XS—XL A super stretchy, lightly lined wireless bra and flannel elastic band shorts in a fun holiday print are perfect for lounging around by the fireplace with a hot toddy.

Roma Christmas Came Early Satin Shorts Set Roma Christmas Came Early Satin Shorts Set $45 | Dolls Kill SEE ON DOLLS KILL Sizes S—XL Who says you have to sacrifice comfort to look sexy? This satin lounge set will feel so incredible against your skin, but with contrast lace trim and a cheeky fit, it's also super eye-catching.

Love, Vera Cutout Strappy Bra Set — Brandywine Love, Vera Cutout Strappy Bra Set Brandywine $64 | Love, Vera SEE ON LOVE, VERA Bra Sizes: XS—34DD. Panty Sizes: XS—XL. Between the floral lace details, the crotchless cutout panty, and luxurious ruching, this set is as sultry as it gets. Best of all, you can choose your sizing for the bra and panty separately to ensure a flawless fit.

SHEIN Floral Lace Push Up Underwire Lingerie Set Floral Lace Push Up Underwire Lingerie Set $12 | SHEIN SEE ON SHEIN Sizes S—XL This set has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews, and it's easy to see why. The rich evergreen color is perfectly festive, and if you're going for va-va-voom cleavage, the underwire push-up bra won't disappoint.

Bettie Page Satin And Lace Bralette + Slip Skirt Bettie Page Satin And Lace Bralette + Slip Skirt $58.50 | Playful Promises SEE ON PLAYFUL PROMISES Sizes XS—XL Live out your pinup dreams during the holiday season with this ultra-glam set. Thanks to side boning and a 3 X 2 hook-and-eye closure, the bralette is pretty supportive. And with the matching slip skirt, you can flirtatiously flash a little leg.

Tyra Three-Piece Garter Set Wine Curvy Tyra Three-Piece Garter Set Wine Curvy $39.99 | Love, Vera SEE ON LOVE, VERA Sizes 1X—4X With a sheer fishnet bra, strappy garter belt, and matching thong, and lace appliqué G-string, this set is ideal for seducing that special someone — or just enjoying a solo pleasure sesh.

Gossard Lingerie Set With Textured And Floral Mesh In Bardo Red Gossard Lingerie Set With Textured And Floral Mesh In Bardo Red $99 | ASOS SEE ON ASOS Bra Sizes: 30D—38DDD/F. Panty Sizes: XS—XL. Suspender Sizes: XS—XL This textured floral lace set has a touch of retro romance, thanks to the long-line bra and garter belt.

Gooseberry Intimates Full On Glam Demi Bra + Thong Full On Glam Demi Bra + Thong $104 | Gooseberry Intimates SEE ON GOOSEBERRY INTIMATES Bra Sizes: XS—L. Panty Sizes: XS—L. Reviewers rave about the quality, fit, and luxurious feel of this set — many were even shocked at how comfortable it is. For more versatility, splurge for the corresponding G-string so you can mix and match the pieces.

Romwe 3-Pack Floral Lace Lingerie Set & Belted Robe 3pack Floral Lace Lingerie Set & Belted Robe $8.95 | Romwe SEE ON ROMWE One Size What's so amazing about this three-piece set is that you can mix and match the separates as desired — for example, by wearing the strappy cut-out triangle bralette and V-string on their own, or layering the luxe lace robe over absolutely nothing.

SHEIN Plus Floral Lace Scallop Trim Lingerie Set Plus Floral Lace Scallop Trim Lingerie Set $13 | SHEIN SEE ON SHEIN Sizes 1XL—4XL Reviewers say this set is just as comfy as it is cute. Also, FYI — the silky bow on the panty can be tied in both the front or the back, so you can switch it up depending on your mood.

Dolls Kill Feelin' Frosty Sleepwear Set Feelin' Frosty Sleepwear Set $30 | Dolls Kill SEE ON DOLLS KILL Sizes S—XL Look like a total boss while you're getting your beauty sleep in this flirty AF three-piece satin set — which comes with a bralette, high-waisted shortie, and matching sleep eye mask.