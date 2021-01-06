It's Capricorn season, which means if your special person falls under this sign, you’re probably thinking of all the ways you can celebrate them right about now. However, with the world being as it is, you might feel as though your celebratory options are more limited than they've been in years past. For instance, taking them on a surprise vacay or even out for a nice dinner just isn’t really feasible. Fortunately, there's still one way to show your love that remains unchanged and just as impactful, and that’s sending happy birthday texts to your Capricorn partner to let them know how much you care and that you're thinking of them on their special day.

A text might seem like a small gesture, but for a sign like Capricorn who wants to feel appreciated by their partner, it's the little things that really count. While Cap may be a practical earth sign, don’t let their all-business demeanor fool you, as they're very romantic and sensitive people. And when it comes to romance, the old ways really are the best for this traditional sign. So, when you’re getting ready to send them a birthday message, you’ll want to keep that in mind. If you’re not sure what to say, no worries. Here's some Cap-approved inspiration to help get you texting.

Texts To Show How Much You Appreciate Them.

1. Happy birthday, cutie. I'm so glad that you were born.

2. It might be your birthday today, but I feel like every day with you is a gift. Happy birthday!

3. Hey, guess what — it’s your birthday! This is pretty much my favorite day of the year because I get to celebrate with you! Happy birthday, babe.

4. Happy Birthday! And you know what that means… I get to spoil YOU for once.

5. Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet. I am so grateful to have you in my life.

6. Happy birthday to the hardest working person I know. Today you get to relax and let me take care of you.

7. Happy birthday to the best partner ever! The world's a better place with you in it.

8. Happy birthday to the one I love more than anything in the world! I'm so excited to spend the next year with you!

Romantic messages that appeal to their sweet side.

9. Hey birthday, babe! I got you a present. Here’s a sneak peek… [Send a lewd.]

10. Happy birthday, sweetie. I can’t wait to give you a big birthday kiss.

11. Hey cutie! I don’t know about you, but I’m REALLY looking forward to celebrating your birthday with you tonight. Wink wink, nudge nudge.

12. Happy birthday! I’d give you my heart, but you already have it.

13. Happy birthday, cutie. I just wanted to let you know you’re my favorite person.

14. Happy birthday to the person who still gives me chills every time we kiss.

15. Happy birthday! I hope your day is as special as you are to me.

One of the best things about having a Capricorn partner is how you can always count on them to be there for you because they're so innately loyal. Their birthday is the perfect opportunity to show them that kind of love in return. And sending them a text to let them know they're in your heart is one of the small but powerful ways to do just that.