The quickest way for me to come down with a case of writer’s block is by staring at my phone trying to compose a text to a crush. So, in that scenario, I think about the kinds of things I like to hear, and for me humor is the quickest route to my heart and, ahem, other things. Add to that anything to do with my absolute obsession with Game of Thrones and you've got a winning message. I know I am not the only one, so if you're looking for Game Of Thrones-inspired texts to send your crush, look no further, because I've got you covered.

For the average fan, there are some standard references, but if the object of your affection happens to be a superfan, there are some deep cuts here, too. It also doesn't hurt that Game of Thrones is a super-sexy show — if frequently problematic in the romance department — so there is plenty of material here to help you get your texting flirt on. So, if your crush is the type who appreciates someone talking nerdy to them, then here is some Westerosi-approved inspiration to help get you started. Warning: Things are about to get hot. Dragon fire hot.

1. Get over here so I can make you do what winter does… come. 🔥

2. I think your mom must be Melisandre, because cutie you are a total smoke show. 🔥🔥🔥

3. Valar Getoverherus… or whatever is Valyrian for "get your fine ass over here." 😜

4. Next time I’m see you I am gonna “Bend the Knee,” if you know what I’m saying.

5. The night is dark and full of terrors, so why don't you come over here and cuddle with me.

6. I think the best way to get through the Long Night is together. Wink wink, nudge nudge.

7. Thinking about you is getting me hotter than when the Sept got blown up by wildfire. 🔥💥🔥

8. Tonight I'm gonna show you why I'm a highborn in the streets and wilding in the sheets.

9. Tonight I'll be Lyanna and you can be Rhaegar and show me your Tower of Joy.

10. Why be king in the north when you can be king in my south? 🤭

11. I keep picturing you like Jon Snow with no clothes on: Stark naked.

12. Why don't you make like Azor Ahai and be the stallion that mounts the world — and by the world I mean me. 😜

13. Thinking about you got me like Beric Dondarrion's sword... on fire!

14. I hope you're not a white walker because I've got the hots for you.

15. When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die... but when you play the game of bones, everybody wins, so let’s do that instead. 😘

Who knew Game of Thrones was so freaky? Oh right, everyone who has ever watched it. There is no shortage of flirting inspiration in the seven kingdoms, and we’ve only got a handful of weeks left to put it to good use, so fire up those texting fingers and make your very own alliance to weather the Long Night with, tonight.