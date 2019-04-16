There are so many reasons to love Game of Thrones: the mythology, the plot twists, the dragons, and, of course, the love stories. Now, don't get me wrong, I love an epic battle scene. The "Battle of the Bastards" episode is one of my top five favorite TV episodes of all time. But as much as I love the excitement and the intrigue, I can't help but ship a few of the couples as well. My favorite Game Of Thrones couple may not be the most exciting, but it's definitely the sweetest. Sam and Gilly. Come on — they're just so cute! If they don't get their happy ending, I'm rioting!

That said, they are far from being the only couple on the series worth rooting for. In fact, it's probably pretty easy to predict which duo has your heart based on your zodiac sign, because each couple has similarities to the attitudes around romance and love most commonly associated with each zodiac sign. For example, that could be a focus on security, epic romance, passion, or just simply shared goals. There really is a little something for everyone in this series. So, here are the Game of Thrones couples you likely love the most based on your astrological sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): Robb & Talisa Stark Giphy Sure, in hindsight, running off and getting married to Robb while she was already betrothed to a Frey was not such a great idea. However, as any Aries can tell you, when passion strikes, sometimes you just have to go for it. Yes, it was an impulsive decision, but sometimes you just have to trust your gut and go for it.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): Arya Stark & Gendry Baratheon Giphy OK, so they aren't officially a couple, but did you catch that chemistry in the season premiere? Hotter than Gendry’s forge, if you know what I’m saying. This couple, which began as a friendship before it blossomed into romance, will feel very familiar to Taurus. There is something sweet and like coming home for these two, which is pretty much relationship goals for this sign.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): Brienne of Tarth & Tormund Giantsbane Giphy This is another couple that has yet to be, well, official — but that is hardly going to stop Gemini (or anyone, for that matter) from shipping these two, hard. For Gemini, romance begins with a meeting of the minds and shared interests, and while Brienne doesn’t realize it yet, Tormund truly gets her... perhaps better than anyone else. Plus, it's just great to finally see someone look at Brienne they same way the audience does: With utter adoration.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Jamie Lannister & Brienne of Tarth Giphy For Cancer, no love story resonates quite like the one that grew between Jamie and Brienne on the road to King’s Landing. Both of them were guarded at first, but, with time, opened up to one another and bared their vulnerabilities in ways they have never shown another living soul. That kind of connection lasts a lifetime and never lets go. Now that they are reunited in Winterfell, Cancer is crossing all their fingers and claws in hopes that this almost-romance will spark again.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen Giphy Really, was there ever any doubt for Leo that Jon and Dany’s destined romance was going to be their favorite? Sure the whole, ahem, being related thing is problematic, but this is Game of Thrones so we will give a bit of a pass. Besides, they are just so gorgeous together and the true stars of the show, so of course Leo identifies with their love story most of all.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): Samwell Tarly & Gilly Giphy Sam and Gilly’s love story may not be the flashiest, but it's the one that is the sweetest and most real, especially if you have a Virgo’s perspective. They are perfectly matched and give each other what they need to be happy, fulfilled, and loved. Just from a purely analytical perspective, they are right for one another and that appeals to Virgo. Also, they are just so cute.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): Grey Worm & Missandei Giphy For Libra, all things come down to balance, particularly when it comes to romance. And is there a couple more well suited for one another than Missandei and Grey Worm? They are in perfect harmony and possess both a heart connection and plenty of passion, both of which are essential ingredients for a ship-worthy relationship for Libra.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): Daario Naharis & Daenerys Targaryen Giphy There are no shortage of love connections in Westeros, but it was this passionate pairing in Essos that tops Scorpio’s list. When Dany made her power move in seducing Daario, Scorpios felt like they were looking in a mirror. Here’s hoping Daario finds an excuse to make his way across the Narrow Sea for a super-hot reunion. Sorry, Jon… not sorry.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): Jon Snow & Ygritte Giphy Making sweet love in a cave with someone kissed by fire, well, that’s basically Sag’s ultimate sexy goal. So of course no couple has quite stolen their heart like Jon and Ygritte. Theirs was the kind of hot, heavy, and sadly brief romance that Sag most identifies with.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): Tyrion Lannister & Sansa Stark Giphy Granted, this married couple’s relationship didn’t start in the best or healthiest fashion. However, Tyrion’s respect for Sansa (and his love for another much more problematic pairing — but we won't go there) means this relationship is one that has the potential to go somewhere more positive now that everyone is an adult. And honestly, Capricorn is pretty on board for what could be the true power couple in Westeros. Sure, Dany and Jon have dragons, but these two have have intellect and experience that might lead them to rise all the way to the top if they join forces — something Cap is totally here for.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): Oberyn Martell & Ellaria Sand Giphy Aquarius is not a sign that feels any pressure to conform to tradition. They are unique souls who create their own paths, including in the romance department. So, when Oberyn and Ellaria and their utterly, unapologetically nontraditional — but totally passionate and loving — relationship appeared on screen, Aquarius was smitten.