Lizzo may have no trouble getting people to slide into her DMs, but if you happen to not be a Grammy-nominated singer/rapper/flautist with confidence of steel, sending a direct message might be intimidating. What do you even say? DMing your crush — rather than hitting on them in person — definitely has its benefits: If they don't reciprocate, no one will know it but you. But obviously, it would be ideal if they did write back. The goal is to send a message so great, they can't ignore it. If you're in need of some funny DMs to send to your crush, I've got some suggestions that are sure to get their attention.

TBH, there's really nothing subtle about sliding into someone's DMs — after all, it is direct. Most people know the implication of that message, but not everyone knows how to send a DM that actually gets a response. Humor is a great way to acknowledge the awkwardness and break the ice, especially since it shows your crush that you're able to laugh at yourself. If they don't answer, it won't be the end of the world. And if you're armed with a few funny opening messages, you know you'll be prepared the next time someone cute catches your eye.

Funny Conversation Starters FG Trade/E+/Getty Images "What's the most random DM you've ever gotten? (I'm really hoping it's not this one.)"

"What would you tell your parents if you started dating someone you met through a DM convo? Just curious."

"I'm taking a poll: Do you think asking someone out through a DM is creepy or courageous? I'm leaning towards the latter, but I want to know what you think."

"Hi there. I just started a new job giving unsolicited social media advice. My advice for you is to post more pictures of us together. Don't worry, I can help you with that."

[Sent in two different messages] "Hey! Sorry I accidentally tagged you in my last pic. I meant to tag my friend, whose name is similar to yours." "Was that convincing or can you tell I'm just looking for an excuse to talk to you?"

Punny Messages "This is probably pretty bold of me, but you know what they say: carpe DM."

"I've been thinking about you from a.m. to p.m., so I figured it's time to send you a DM."

"What do first base and your inbox have in common? I'm terrible at sliding into both of them, but I'm still going to give it a try."

"I'm just going to be direct: I'm trying to send you a message."

"Oh no! You've caused me to slip and slide into your DMs!"

Cheesy Pick-Up Lines "Is your name Google? Because you've got everything I'm searching for."

"Are you an angle that's less than 90 degrees? Because you're acute-y."

"Are you a loan? Because you definitely have my interest."

"Are you my wisdom teeth? Because I have a feeling that I should take you out as soon as possible."

"My parents always said I should follow my dreams. That's why I started following you on Instagram."