Halloween night wasn't just for spooky celebrations in 2020 — it also gifted everyone an extra hour. Daylight saving time officially ended on Nov. 1, which means it's that time of the year to set your clocks backward by an hour. The seasonal time change can throw you for a loop, and people across the country have been sharing their feels about it on social media. If you're still adjusting to the transition, these daylight saving time fall 2020 memes will be totally relatable.

Daylight saving time began back on March 8, and it officially came to an end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 for most of the United States. However, there are some states and territories that don't participate in daylight saving time, including Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.

There was an immediate benefit from daylight saving time ending: people got an extra hour of sleep after celebrating Halloween. However, the downside of the fall transition is that it'll now get lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. That means you'll have less time to enjoy the daylight and outdoor activities after work.

Naturally, the Twitterverse chimed in on the big change. This year, people aren't so excited about the extra hour afforded to them at the end of daylight saving time. Many people poked fun at the fact that 2020 really doesn't need to be an extra hour longer, given how the coronavirus pandemic and stressful presidential election have made the year pretty unbearable.

People also made a point to also poke fun at the government and encourage others to make another big "change" on Tuesday, Nov. 3 by voting during the upcoming presidential election.

Though many expected to get an extra hour of sleep, things didn't always turn out according to plan.

The time change had just about everyone shaken up for a moment, especially if they happened to be awake and checking the time at around 2 a.m.

The lack of daylight in the evening can hit extra hard during the cold winter.

It's safe to say that people aren't too impressed with the practice of daylight saving time overall.

Though daylight saving time can be frustrating to deal with, it shouldn't be too long before you adjust to your new winter routine. Plus, even if you didn't really need another hour of 2020, that extra bit of sleep is always nice.