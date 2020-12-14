Let's be honest, New Year's Eve this year probably isn't going to be your ideal celebration. But even without the parties and midnight kisses (sigh), there's still plenty to celebrate this year, even if it's just on your own. That's because the true beauty of this holiday is turning a page, starting fresh, and setting personal goals for the year to come. And if your goals include finding a new romance, then having a few dating mantras to recite in 2021 starting on January 1 can be a powerful tool for helping you manifest whatever it is you want most in your love life.

The way these affirmations work is by channeling your energy into a positive outcome and combating any negative self-talk that could prevent you from achieving what you want. For some, 2021 is going to be the year they're ready to get serious about finding a partner. For others, it'll be about getting out there and having some fun. It might even be about focusing on yourself by just healing and growing. Whatever your hopes are for the next 12 months, here's a dating mantra to recite to help you get focused, stay the course, and make them a reality.

If you’re looking for a partner this year.

Nikada/E+/Getty Images

1. My heart is open and I'm ready to receive real love.

2. I'm lovable and worthy of love just as I am.

3. I'm in charge of my own romantic destiny.

4. The right person is out there for me, and I'll know them when I meet them.

5. I'm ready to get out of my comfort zone and am not afraid to be vulnerable.

If you just want to have fun in 2021.

6. I'll focus on being in the moment and embracing every experience.

7. I'm open to whatever possibilities come my way.

8. I'm worthy of happiness on my own terms.

9. I will set my boundaries and reject the pressure and judgment of others.

10. I trust my instincts and desires to guide me in doing what's right for me.

If you’re taking some time to be on your own.

Fiordaliso/Moment/Getty Images

11. Love will come when I’m ready. For now, I'm happy to be single and free.

12. I'm worthy of my own love.

13. This year I'm my own soul mate.

14. I enjoy the feeling of freedom that comes with being unattached.

15. I'm whole and complete all on my own.

No matter where you’re at with your dating goals this year, the one mantra you’ll want to incorporate into your aspirations is “This is my year.” That's because 2021, like every year, is ultimately going to be what you make it.