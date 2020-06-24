There are two types of people in this world; Fish Men and everyone else. Now, the words "Fish" and "Men" may conjure up images of fabled Mermen of yore, but actually, I'm talking about the other Fish Men. That's right, those guys on dating apps with pictures of themselves holding, yep, you guessed it: fish. Fish Men have long been a source of mystery, intrigue, and confusion. That said, there may come a time when you can't help but swipe right on a guy holding a freshly caught fish. In situations like these, dating app messages for guys with fish photos will come in handy. Here are some one-liners that are sure to win over a Fish Man's heart.

1. "Don’t be koi, I know you're bragging about your fishing skills on porpoise."

2. "Why do fish have troubled relationships? They are scared of intima-sea."

3. "Hey baby, if I were a fish, I'd be hooked on you."

4. "As you know, there are plenty of fish in the sea, but I see you with me."

5. "Since you're into fishing, I'm starting to wonder if we should just hook up?"

6. "Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I swim by again?"

7. "I love a man who knows how to handle his fish. Lobster boil at your place?"

8. "I'd love to know more about what happened to your fish friend, especially if it involves a grill."

9. "I visited an aquarium today. I saw a fish there, and thought of you."

10. "I've called heaven and told them they must be missing an angel fish."

11. "Hey gorgeous, can I pickle your fish?"

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

12. "You know I don't go fishing often, but you're quite the catch!"

13. "That photo of you and the fish definitely reeled me in."

14. "I bet a cutie like you didn't even need any bait to catch that fish."

15. "Can you check and see if I have a hook in my lip? I think you just caught me."

When it comes to bagging Fish Men, you can't go wrong with dropping them a line, am I right? But seriously, not every man with a fish photo falls into the larger category of Fish Men. Some guys just like to show off their fish, and there's nothing wrong with that.