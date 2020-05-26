15 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Memes That'll Take You Back To Childhood

If you think you're too old for cartoons, I'm going to need you to get over that. Avatar: The Last Airbender was iconic when it debuted on Nickelodeon in 2012, and it still is in 2020, when it finally made its way to Netflix. Now that the beloved animated series is available on a popular streaming platform, people are making tons of Avatar: The Last Airbender memes that'll definitely have you giggling if you know anything about earth, water, fire, and air bending.

If you somehow missed it when it first aired, Avatar: The Last Airbender chronicles a mythical world where people can "bend," aka control, the elements of earth, wind, fire, and air. The avatar is the only person who can master all four elements and bring peace to the world.

Young Aang is the latest avatar, but he was trapped in an iceberg for more than 100 years, which led the citizens to believe the Avatars were extinct. This provided an opportunity for the Fire Nation to come to power. Over the series' three seasons, Aang (along with his water nation pals Katara and Sokka) worked to master the elements and restore peace to the world.

If you can't tell, there are some really deep themes in this show, but there is also a ton of humor embedded via recurring jokes (like the Cabbage man), playful banter, and otherworldly creatures (like Appa, Aang's flying bison that transports him and his friends around).

The storytelling is so great, it's no wonder Avatar: The Last Airbender became the most-watched show on Netflix when the series hit the streamer in May, despite the fact it premiered over eight years ago.

Aang's crush on his Water Nation pal Katara is hard to miss, even when he should be focusing on things like saving the world.

Fans also love all of the animals in the show, including Appa and Momo (Aang's winged lemur companion).

Fire Nation prince, Zuko, is known both for his facial scar, but also for his intense determination to eliminate the Avatar. He's got a good deal of screen time, so it's no wonder fans would have a little fun putting a few memes together for him as well.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix now.