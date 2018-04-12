Elite Daily
14 Women Reveal Their Red Flags As A Partner, Because Yes, We All Have Them

Let's face it, people: we all have our own red flags. Especially when it comes to relationships because, well, being in love makes even the most calm, cool and collected members of society lose their marbles a bit. It's inevitable that, even in the best relationship, you and your partner will still have a few red flags. While it's easy to call out red flags in a partner, calling out your own red flags can prove to be more challenging. Read along as these brave ladies in a Reddit AskWomen thread stepped forward to share their own red flags.

She's jealous.

/u/turingtested

She's manipulative.

/u/bad_thrower

She has low self esteem.

/u/oceanandsun

She inherited her ex's abusive behavior.

/u/taylorgasm

She sees the worst in people.

/u/Djeter998

She has a hard time with confrontation.

/u/WhiteTigerZimri

She lies.

/u/nozkon

She has anger management issues.

/u/marley2012

She's self-centered.

/u/Hutchsj

She has a hard time getting intimate.

/u/snowandbaggypants

She's an impulsive texter.

/u/whatdoesabreakmean

She's passive aggressive.

/u/settiek

She obsesses over relationships.

/u/plutonium743

She puts people she's seeing through tests they don't know about.

/u/kk0826

At the end of the day, we all have red flags. The key here is to recognize your flags like these brave ladies did and do your best to improve yourself.

