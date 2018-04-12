14 Women Reveal Their Red Flags As A Partner, Because Yes, We All Have Them
Let's face it, people: we all have our own red flags. Especially when it comes to relationships because, well, being in love makes even the most calm, cool and collected members of society lose their marbles a bit. It's inevitable that, even in the best relationship, you and your partner will still have a few red flags. While it's easy to call out red flags in a partner, calling out your own red flags can prove to be more challenging. Read along as these brave ladies in a Reddit AskWomen thread stepped forward to share their own red flags.
She's jealous.
She's manipulative.
She has low self esteem.
She inherited her ex's abusive behavior.
She sees the worst in people.
She has a hard time with confrontation.
She lies.
She has anger management issues.
She's self-centered.
She has a hard time getting intimate.
She's an impulsive texter.
She's passive aggressive.
She obsesses over relationships.
She puts people she's seeing through tests they don't know about.
At the end of the day, we all have red flags. The key here is to recognize your flags like these brave ladies did and do your best to improve yourself.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!