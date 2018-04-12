I test men at the beginning stages of dating. If I have true feelings for them, I will go bat shit crazy and see if they stick around. Most of it is subconscious, but finally recognize the pattern after this last guy I was seeing. I was so upset that he didn't want to talk to me anymore. Who in their right mind would after receiving walls of text telling them I really like you but please block me. This bullshit is not happening anymore! I do deserve these hot guys with good heads on their shoulders and I won't test them anymore!!

—/u/kk0826

At the end of the day, we all have red flags. The key here is to recognize your flags like these brave ladies did and do your best to improve yourself.

