14 Tweets About Dating A Libra That Will Have You Weighing Your Options
You know that Libra season is right around the corner when you start getting texts from your dearest Libra pals about their "tentative" birthday plans that aren't "decided yet." This air sign, represented by the scale, is notorious for their indecision and penchant for intrigue. Believe it or not, these folks are so consistent with their inconsistency that there are quite a few tweets about dating a Libra out there in the wild. Avril Lavigne (a Libra herself) put it perfectly when she crooned, "Why do you have to go and make things so complicated?" These individuals tend to feel a lot at once, which can make their love lives pretty chaotic.
Libras have a reputation for being uncommitted, in part because they love to consider all the options that lay before them. At the end of the day, they genuinely care for others and have a commitment to fairness. Dating a Libra can be a heck of a whirlwind. They love to have fun, feel glamorous, and be adored. If a Libra has a crush on you, they will make it very obvious. When falling for this scale, you can expect to be shown the world through a whole new lens — one that values spontaneity and fun.
If you have a crush on this sign, you might find the following tweets hella relatable.
Dating a Libra really be like that sometimes.
When they care about you, everything is important.
When there are just too many hot people around.
Their ambition jumps out.
Hey, Libras love to be affirmed.
When you know you're the best.
When someone is clearly a bit biased.
OK, so maybe some Libras love to have a situationship or are slow to DTR.