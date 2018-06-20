Let's be real: When is the last time you did something for the first time? It may sound cliché, but life is so short. The last thing you want to do is look back and find yourself full of regret. The world is your playground, and there is so much to discover. It's easy to get stuck in a rut, but it's important that you find ways to enjoy life to the fullest. If you find yourself feeling bored or uninspired in your life, then you should consider opening yourself up to new experiences. These summer bucket list goals are perfect for the girl who wants to try new things.

You don't have to go skydiving or fly across the world for new experience. An adventure can be as simple as sparking a convo with someone in a coffee shop, or trying a new food. If you're willing, you'll discover so many opportunities to expose yourself to new things. Your confidence will improve when you conquer a new challenge or complete a new goal. Before you know it, your life will be full of the experiences you've always dreamed of. You'll continue pushing yourself and adding to your passions. So, what's stopping you?

1 Try A New Recipe Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trying a new recipe might bring some much-needed spice into your life. Oftentimes, you may resort to cooking the same foods and returning to the same restaurants. Picking up the ingredients and experimenting with new foods can be an adventure in itself. Enjoy the creative process instead of focusing on perfection! This is a great way for you to be adventurous from the comfort of your own home.

2 Take Yourself On A Date Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy Taking yourself on a date can be a great from of self-care. Have you ever eaten dinner or gone to the movie theaters alone? It might seem daunting at first, but it's a great way to get outside of your comfort zone and learn more about yourself. Treat yo' self!

3 Go On A Glamping Trip Phil Chester Photography/Stocksy Consider glamping if you're not ready for the camping life. Glamping is basically the fancy AF version of camping. You can enjoy the great outdoors without roughing it. Whether you decide to book an Instagram-worthy airstream in the desert, or a rustic treehouse in the mountains, you'll find out why nature is good for the soul.

4 Book A Staycation Maja Topcagic/Stocksy A staycation will give you the opportunity to discover your hometown in a new way, and this can inspire you in more ways than you ever thought. Playing tourist in your hometown can help you appreciate your home. Explore your own backyard.

5 Visit A New Restauarant Bonninstudio/Stocksy Visiting a new restaurant can be such an exciting affair. Who doesn't love trying new foods? Challenge yourself and try something you've never had before. You might just find your new favorite food.

6 Visit A National Park David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images Locate your nearest national park and plan a visit ASAP. You'll discover natural wonders that will blow you away. This can be a great way to explore new landscapes and escape the noise in your everyday life.

7 Go On A Road Trip Howl/Stocksy Road trips make it easy to embark on a new adventure. You can pick up and go at any time, which is the definition of true freedom. Tap into your spontaneous spirit and hit the road.

8 Take A Hike Brent Stirton/Getty Images News/Getty Images Hiking provides so many physical and mental benefits. Whether you decide to start small or go for a multi-day trek, you'll thank yourself for enjoying the great outdoors in the most active way.

9 Finish An Old Goal Lumina/Stocksy We all have dreams we've put on the back burner, so why not revisit that goal? Remember why you wanted this in the first place, and commit to completing it. You'll challenge yourself in new ways, and you'll be so glad you did.

10 Start A New Book Trinette Reed/Stocksy Many of us often underestimate the power of a good book. Books allow you to escape without going anywhere. Take your mind on an adventure, and learn more about the world through a book. This might inspire your next adventure.

11 Pamper Yourself Jessica Sharmin/Stocksy Treat yo' self. Self-care is vital, and you deserve to be pampered. Try a bath bomb, pay for a pedicure, or book a relaxing massage. You'll be feeling brand new after you give yourself a little T.L.C.

12 Catch The Sunrise Or Sunset Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images A breathtaking sunrise can be a beautiful start to a new day, and a beautiful sunset can keep things in perspective after a long day. Instead of sleeping in or going home after work, you should consider going out of your way to catch the sunset or sunrise.

13 Start A Saving's Account Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images You'll thank yourself for focusing on your financial health once you start a saving's account. Try to focus on the long-term, and think about how much it'll pay off when you can invest in those new experiences you've always wanted to try.