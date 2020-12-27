2021 is just around the corner, which means now's the time to start prepping your New Year's Eve festivities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may be opting to celebrate virtually this year. Thankfully, you can easily transport yourself to an exciting New Year's party using a virtual background on Zoom — and you don't even have to change out of your sweats. These 14 New Year's Eve Zoom backgrounds will have you ringing in 2021 with a bang.

As of Dec. 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending virtual holiday gatherings as the lowest risk option for seeing people. To set the mood for your virtual gathering, you'll want to add a background with your favorite parts of New Year's Eve, such as fireworks, champagne, and more.

You can easily get most of these backgrounds from royalty-free image services such as Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash. To use them, download the image to your computer or right-click on the image from its blog site to save. Once you've downloaded your chosen image, open Zoom and click Settings > Backgrounds & Filters. Then, tap the plus sign (+) on the virtual background tab to upload your image. To get started, here are 14 background options you can use for your New Year's Eve celebration.

1. Fireworks

You won't have to step outside to catch the spectacle this year with this background, which features magnificent fireworks over a city skyline.

2. Blue Fireworks

This scene features fireworks of all different shades of blue.

3. Sparkler

If lighting sparklers is one of your New Year's Eve traditions, you'll want to check out this background.

4. Champagne

A New Year's Eve celebration wouldn't be complete without some champagne. This background features bottles chilling on ice.

5. Raise a Toast

You can say cheers to the New Year with this background, which features two wine glasses.

6. Happy New Year

Wish your pals "Happy New Year" with this background, which has fireworks, champagne, and your holiday message.

7. Pouring Champagne

Pour a glass at your virtual party using this background, which has plenty of bubbly for everyone.

8. Toast With Confetti

This background captures the excitement of New Year's Eve: there's gold confetti falling as people raise their glasses.

9. Colorful Fireworks

Light up your party with these colorful fireworks in the night sky.

10. New Year's Table

If you're having a virtual dinner party, this New Year's table background is the perfect accompaniment.

11. New Year's Cake

You can celebrate 2021 with a tasty treat using this New Year's cake background.

12. 2021

Set your sights on the upcoming year with this background, which has 2021 written out in streaks of light.

13. Happy New Year Letters

If you're playing virtual games like Scrabble during your party, opt for this background, which has "Happy New Year" spelled out in block letters.

14. Holiday New Year

If you just can't say goodbye to the holiday season, this winter-themed background includes a New Year's message in the middle, with Christmas decor surrounding it.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.