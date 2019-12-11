New Year's Eve is right around the corner, so like any good fashionista, I assume you already know what you're wearing. Be it a classic sequin minidress, a trendy bias-cut satin midi skirt, or a boss babe suit co-ord, I'm sure you'll look amazing, but I have just one question: Have you thought about accessories? Fortunately for you, I've rounded up 14 adorable New Years' Eve accessories to give your OOTN some oomph, no matter what your budget is. Want to splurge on a coat you'll wear all winter, and snag an affordable headband to finish off your lewk? Vice versa? Either way, I've got you covered with the following fashionable picks.

A Sparkly Scrunchie

You best believe the scrunchie trend will still be going strong in the new year! And so, what better way to celebrate than by rocking an embellished option that'll shine brighter than the nearest disco ball. If you're a true scrunchie-lover, you've no doubt been eyeing the Scünci KiraKira Scrunchie ($100, Scünci), which boasts over 5,000 hand-applied rhinestones. If you're looking for a sign to treat yourself, this is it! If you plan on spending your coin elsewhere, the girly, pearly Sashi Aurora Scrunchie ($32, ShopBop) is just as beautiful.

A Gold Hoop

If the Missoma Lucy Williams Gold Entwine Front Facing Hoops ($162 Missoma) are good enough for Bella Hadid's Miami vacay, they're good enough for your NYE look, too. Tons of celebs love Missoma's beautiful pieces, and these chunky hoops make the perfect statement when paired with a party ponytail. Looking for a cute hoop under $10? They're a totally different vibe, but I love these dreamy, pearly pink Hoop Earrings ($6, H&M) just as much.

A Statement Bag

ICYMI, headband brand Lele Sadoughi just launched the World's Most Beautiful Handbags, and they're also customizable. You can shop a bag and then select the strap of your choice for an additional $75. It's a splurge, but The Brooks Bag in Mother Of Pearl ($250, Lele Sadoughi) isn't just an accessory — it's a total piece of art. If you're trying to keep your purchase under $100, Zara's Blue Collection Clutch Box Bag ($70, Zara) will give any NYE outfit a fun pop of color.

A Smart Shoe

New Year's Eve is a long night, so for the sake of a good time, please choose the right shoe. The Pashion Footwear Full 4" Convertible Heel Package ($165, Pashion Footwear) is a great option if you can swing it, as you can look cute in your heels for as long as you can handle them, and then remove the heel and have a comfy, stylish flat. Genius! If you're looking for something simpler, ditch the heel altogether and go for a boot. The Betsey Johnson Barette Embellished Booties ($99, Macy's) are practically begging to be worn to a party.

A Headband, Duh

Do I really need to explain this one? Headbands are as popular as ever, and an especially glitzy one can really transform your NYE ensemble. The BaubleBar Lily Crystal Headband ($58 BaubleBar) gives full-on Kate Middleton tiara vibes, but TBH, I can't get over how affordable the ASOS Design Headband with Double Row Graduating Pearls ($15, originally $19, ASOS) is. I think these both look like a million bucks, no?

A Chic Jacket

Listen to me, and listen to your mother: Bring a jacket! It doesn't have to ruin your outfit; in fact, it can even elevate it. Exhibit A is NOIZE's The Star Bright Vegan Leather Jacket ($130, NOIZE), a silver moto style that would make any LBD stand out in a crowd. If you're more into this year's puffer coat trend, you'll love the Adika Bianca Cropped Puffer Jacket ($48, originally $65,Adika) and its super-shiny, latex-looking finish.

A Bold Barrette

Let's end the year the way we started it: With a ton of hair clips. If you're ready to say "thank u, next" to 2019, you can justify snagging the Lelet NY Thank U Next Crystal Barrette ($180, Lelet NY). Can't swing it? Don't worry, you're still a queen, which is why the Kitsch x Justine Marjan Queen Rhinestone Bobby Pin ($29, Kitsch) is for you.

If you got through that entire list without making a purchase, consider me both shocked and impressed. I'm sure you'll look fantastic on New Year's either way, but a good accessory or two never hurts!