14 Modern Dating Norms That Women Absolutely Can't Stand

By
At 24 years old, I'm not quite old enough to be referring back to what dating was like "back in the day." That being said, as someone who is all too familiar with millennial dating culture, I know very well how difficult modern dating can be. Our new norms have made the dating landscape more confusing than ever before. A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies to share the particular modern dating norms they'd most like to do away with and I have their answers here for you.

Read along and get ready to say a lot of "amen, sister."

People don't go out on real first dates anymore.

/u/oh_mysterious_one

Ghosting is commonplace.

/u/abbyyy9000

Anal is just expected.

/u/SheHartLiss

The sexual progression is a little surprising.

/u/tallgirlsrack

The one night stand has been replaced by something worse.

/u/Huafeis

Sex on the first date is expected.

/u/Vaporeon12

There's too much pressure to be the cool girl.

/u/nymphaetamine

There's a widespread fear of catching feelings.

/u/BigBooty-AsianLady

People still don't fully understand bisexuality.

/u/TinyKhaleesi

Relationships are too dependent on constant text communication.

/u/necrolalia

Dick pics are commonplace.

/u/anyesuki

Every monogamous relationship doesn't start off monogamously.

/u/MostlyALurkerBefore

Most relationships start as "friends with benefits."

/u/summons3

