Corny lines and pumpkin nicknames are in their prime when it comes to fall. There's something about this season that makes people feel cozy and almost unbearably mushy. Posting fall love puns on Instagram goes hand in hand with an adorable picture with your SO. Romantic autumn puns are perfect because they can apply to so many different couples, yet have a genuine meaning for each duo.

There's just so much you can incorporate in a fall picture with bae. From scarves to hot beverages, the two of you can snap as much as your little hearts desire, as long as you're with each other. That's one of the perks of being genuinely happy with someone when the colder months come around. Not that people should be in your life seasonally or anything, but being able to share everything that comes with fall with someone special is just magical and so much fun. Sweater weather really is better together, right? Pictures only capture so much of the bliss, but clearly, if you don't snap it, did it even happen?

If you need a sweet finish to those already enchanting fall pics with bae, it's time to strengthen your pun game. Here are 14 options to choose from:

Smiljana Aleksic/E+/Getty Images

1. "Love, what a re-leaf."

2. "I beleaf in you. Don't be afraid of falling."

3. "I love you a latte."

4. "What is this feeling? I'm so corn-fused."

5. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

6. "Don't ever leaf me alone."

7. "Let's get Halloweird."

8. "He's my cup of positivitea."

9. "I beleaf I am falling for you."

10. "These smiles are autumn-atic."

11. "Hey there, hot-tea."

12. "I'd like to see you s'more."

13. "I've fall-en into something beautiful today."

14. "Everything's s'more fun with you."