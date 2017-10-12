31 Fall Puns For Instagram Captions, Because "If You've Got It, Haunt It"

With autumn finally in full swing, there's so much to share with your Instagram followers. Trees are bursting with bright colors, seasonal drinks are everywhere to be found, and it's finally cool enough to wear that adorable scarf you bought at the thrift store last spring. The only things that may be missing are the perfect fall puns for Instagram captions. They’re sure to get both you and your followers laughing.

Whatever vibe you want to give your next post, there's definitely a pun for that. Pinterest and the clever minds of the Internet have blessed us with all of the seasonal wordplay you could ever imagine. (You can thank them later.) A quick browse will leave you with more options than you need, so you know you'll find something clever for your next Pumpkin Spice Latte selfie or scenic hiking picture.

If you're a spooky soul who's ready for Halloween, there are plenty of puns for that as well. Between pumpkins, witches, and all things scary, hundreds (if not thousands) of puns are available for your next post. If you're into that cozy autumn aesthetic, there's something out there for you, too.

You've got that perfect snapshot, you've gathered your hashtags, and you're almost ready to post. You'll want to perfect your caption before you share it with the world, so make sure it's something that stands out amongst the masses of pumpkin pics and scarf snaps. If you're ready to take your fall photographs to the next level, check out these crafty fall puns. They'll complement your photos to a T, and you'll look like you spent a ton of time putting the post together. It's a win-win.

For A Fall Selfie

1. "Hay there!"

2. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

3. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me."

4. #RestingWitchFace

5. "Looking for puns? I'm a pun-king (JK, I'm a queen)."

6. "Spice things up."

For A Snap With Bae

7. "I've fall-en for you."

8. "You are unbe-leaf-able."

9. "Apple-y ever after."

10. "I know it's corny, but you're a-maize-ing."

11. "I put a spell on you." — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, “I Put a Spell on You”

12. "Don't leaf me hanging."

13. "Thank you for fall-ing into my life."

14. "You are acorn-y person."

15. "Hello, gourdgeous."

16. "Stay BOOtiful."

For A Gorgeous Landscape

17. "Oh my gourd I love fall."

18. "You don't like the outdoors? Unbe-leaf-able."

19. "Orange you glad it's fall?"

20. "Leaf me alone, I just want to be among the trees."

For Halloween

21. "Creep it real."

22. "I'm here for the boos."

23. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

24. "Witch better have my candy."

25. "Boo-yah."

26. "Trick or treat yo' self."

27. "Basic witch."

28. "Boo, Felicia"

29. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

30. #SquadGhouls

31. "Bow down, witches."

Are you feeling inspired yet? Get out there in the crisp air and colored trees and snap away like there's no tomorrow. You'll end up with some stunning fall photos that you know you'll want to share on the ‘Gram. Now that you have some pretty clever captions to pair with your autumn pics, your post practically makes itself.