135 TikTok Hashtags For Couples Who Are Game For A Fun Challenge

When there's a social media challenge, it's way more fun tackling it with your partner by your side, especially if that challenge is on TikTok. The app you find yourself scrolling through endlessly has so many dance challenges, lip syncs, and memes that you want to join in on the fun, too. With your bae by your side, you need TikTok hashtags for couples when you want to post your finished products.

There are so many great challenges out there for couples to do like the "Flip The Switch" challenge, where you switch ~lewks~. You could also try a dance challenge like the #BlindingLights one, or something sweet like the #SmallGestures challenge. That one is all about doing something sweet to surprise your partner.

Whatever challenge you decide to take on, make sure to use that challenge's hashtag in your post. Hashtags go a long way on TikTok. When people are scrolling through the Discover page and looking at videos with trending hashtags, someone could stumble upon your content and like it. Hashtags are also a great chance for you to express how much you love your SO with a punny expression or romantic quote.

Don't let the hard work you and bae did together to create a great TikTok video go to waste. Instead, use any of these 135 couple hashtags for your posts to get all the love you deserve.

1. #CoupleGoals

2. #CouplesChallenge

3. #CouplesTikTok

4. #CouplesVideos

5. #CoupleDance

6. #Dating

7. #DatingMyBestFriend

8. #FYP

9. #ForYou

10. #ForYouPage

11. #WerkItFromHome

12. #SmallGestures

13. #HappyAtHome

14. #HappyWithYou

15. #LifeAtHome

16. #LifeWithBae

17. #RelationshipTips

18. #MeetMyBae

19. #AllOfMeLovesAllOfYou — John Legend, "All Of Me"

20. #ChillinWithBae

21. #LoveYou

22. #YouMakeMeHappy

23. #WeAreCouply

24. #DanceWithMe

25. #MyDancePartner

26. #HoldMeCloser

27. #LetsDance

28. #TakeMyHand

29. #MakingMemoriesWithYou

30. #TikTokOfficial

31. #KissMe

32. #WereCute

33. #CuteAF

34. #WeLookGoodTogether

35. #WeBelongTogether

36. #WeFitTogether

37. #IChallengeBae

38. #TrueLove

39. #SoThisIsLove — Cinderella

40. #PartnerInCrime

41. #WeLipSyncTogether

42. #SoInSync

43. #TheBestIsYetToCome — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet to Come"

44. #CreativeCouple

45. #CoupleOfLovers

46. #BeautifulCouple

47. #TheMickeyToMyMinnie

48. #RelationshipGoals

49. #TikTokCouple

50. #Boyfriend

51. #Girlfriend

53. #LoveHim

54. #LoveHer

55. #ThisOneRightHere

56. #Endgame

57. #CuteLove

58. #LuckyGirl

59. #Blessed

60. #Love

61. #LoveTheOneYoureWith

62. #LoveTheWineYoureWith

63. #HappyCouple

64. #TikTokLove

65. #APizzaMyHeart

66. #JustYouAndMe

67. #WereCheesy

68. #DateNight

69. #Date

70. #MyDate

71. #LoveSongs

72. #FlipTheSwitch

73. #CoupleQuestions

74. #CouplesQuiz

75. #Loving

76. #GirlfriendChallenge

76. #CoupleCheck

77. #BaeCheck

78. #CouplesWhoTikTokTogether

79. #TikTokTogether

80. #TikTokDateNight

81. #IWillAlwaysLoveYou — Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"

82. #DanceWithSomebody — Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

83. #FaveDancePartner

84. #WithYouByMySide

85. #ThePerfectDuet

86. #IKnowYoullCatchMe

87. #WeAcceptAllChallenges

88. #IveFallenForYou

89. #DateGoals

90. #PerfectDateNight

91. #CatchFeelings

92. #ExtraCute

93. #HappilyEverAfter

94. #PrinceCharming

95. #ADisneyMovie

96. #RomComInRealLife

97. #DanceMoreDancesWithYou

98. #TakeMyHand

99. #FollowMe

100. #WholeNewWorldWithYou — Aladdin

101. #DanceLikeNoOnesWatching

102. #TypicalDayForUs

103. #LoveSong

104. #YoullBeInMyHeart — Tarzan

105. #ThePBToMyJ

106. #DreamCompleteWithYou

107. #WishComeTrue

108. #YoureTheOne

109. #AndItWentItLikeThis

110. #CanYouFeelTheLoveTonight — The Lion King

111. #ImCheesyYoureGrate

112. #ILavaYou

113. #ImASuckerForYou — Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

114. #MyBetterHalf

115. #IsntItRomantic

116. #ItsALoveStory — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

117. #WereMeantToBe

118. #DateNightOutfit

119. #LoveYouSmore

120. #AGoudaCouple

121. #YouRockMySocksOff

122. #MyBey

123. #WillYouBeyMine

124. #JustMyType

125. #StopItsCuddleTime

126. #TakesTwoToTango

127. #TogetherForever

128. #LoveAtFirstSight

129. #PerfectPair

130. #ILikeYou

131. #ALotLikeLove

132. #LoveIsAllAround

133. #SomethingAboutYouGirl

134. #LetsAvocuddle

135. #TheOneForMe