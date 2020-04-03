135 TikTok Hashtags For Couples Who Are Game For A Fun Challenge
When there's a social media challenge, it's way more fun tackling it with your partner by your side, especially if that challenge is on TikTok. The app you find yourself scrolling through endlessly has so many dance challenges, lip syncs, and memes that you want to join in on the fun, too. With your bae by your side, you need TikTok hashtags for couples when you want to post your finished products.
There are so many great challenges out there for couples to do like the "Flip The Switch" challenge, where you switch ~lewks~. You could also try a dance challenge like the #BlindingLights one, or something sweet like the #SmallGestures challenge. That one is all about doing something sweet to surprise your partner.
Whatever challenge you decide to take on, make sure to use that challenge's hashtag in your post. Hashtags go a long way on TikTok. When people are scrolling through the Discover page and looking at videos with trending hashtags, someone could stumble upon your content and like it. Hashtags are also a great chance for you to express how much you love your SO with a punny expression or romantic quote.
Don't let the hard work you and bae did together to create a great TikTok video go to waste. Instead, use any of these 135 couple hashtags for your posts to get all the love you deserve.
1. #CoupleGoals
2. #CouplesChallenge
3. #CouplesTikTok
4. #CouplesVideos
5. #CoupleDance
6. #Dating
7. #DatingMyBestFriend
8. #FYP
9. #ForYou
10. #ForYouPage
11. #WerkItFromHome
12. #SmallGestures
13. #HappyAtHome
14. #HappyWithYou
15. #LifeAtHome
16. #LifeWithBae
17. #RelationshipTips
18. #MeetMyBae
19. #AllOfMeLovesAllOfYou — John Legend, "All Of Me"
20. #ChillinWithBae
21. #LoveYou
22. #YouMakeMeHappy
23. #WeAreCouply
24. #DanceWithMe
25. #MyDancePartner
26. #HoldMeCloser
27. #LetsDance
28. #TakeMyHand
29. #MakingMemoriesWithYou
30. #TikTokOfficial
31. #KissMe
32. #WereCute
33. #CuteAF
34. #WeLookGoodTogether
35. #WeBelongTogether
36. #WeFitTogether
37. #IChallengeBae
38. #TrueLove
39. #SoThisIsLove — Cinderella
40. #PartnerInCrime
41. #WeLipSyncTogether
42. #SoInSync
43. #TheBestIsYetToCome — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet to Come"
44. #CreativeCouple
45. #CoupleOfLovers
46. #BeautifulCouple
47. #TheMickeyToMyMinnie
48. #RelationshipGoals
49. #TikTokCouple
50. #Boyfriend
51. #Girlfriend
53. #LoveHim
54. #LoveHer
55. #ThisOneRightHere
56. #Endgame
57. #CuteLove
58. #LuckyGirl
59. #Blessed
60. #Love
61. #LoveTheOneYoureWith
62. #LoveTheWineYoureWith
63. #HappyCouple
64. #TikTokLove
65. #APizzaMyHeart
66. #JustYouAndMe
67. #WereCheesy
68. #DateNight
69. #Date
70. #MyDate
71. #LoveSongs
72. #FlipTheSwitch
73. #CoupleQuestions
74. #CouplesQuiz
75. #Loving
76. #GirlfriendChallenge
76. #CoupleCheck
77. #BaeCheck
78. #CouplesWhoTikTokTogether
79. #TikTokTogether
80. #TikTokDateNight
81. #IWillAlwaysLoveYou — Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"
82. #DanceWithSomebody — Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"
83. #FaveDancePartner
84. #WithYouByMySide
85. #ThePerfectDuet
86. #IKnowYoullCatchMe
87. #WeAcceptAllChallenges
88. #IveFallenForYou
89. #DateGoals
90. #PerfectDateNight
91. #CatchFeelings
92. #ExtraCute
93. #HappilyEverAfter
94. #PrinceCharming
95. #ADisneyMovie
96. #RomComInRealLife
97. #DanceMoreDancesWithYou
98. #TakeMyHand
99. #FollowMe
100. #WholeNewWorldWithYou — Aladdin
101. #DanceLikeNoOnesWatching
102. #TypicalDayForUs
103. #LoveSong
104. #YoullBeInMyHeart — Tarzan
105. #ThePBToMyJ
106. #DreamCompleteWithYou
107. #WishComeTrue
108. #YoureTheOne
109. #AndItWentItLikeThis
110. #CanYouFeelTheLoveTonight — The Lion King
111. #ImCheesyYoureGrate
112. #ILavaYou
113. #ImASuckerForYou — Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
114. #MyBetterHalf
115. #IsntItRomantic
116. #ItsALoveStory — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"
117. #WereMeantToBe
118. #DateNightOutfit
119. #LoveYouSmore
120. #AGoudaCouple
121. #YouRockMySocksOff
122. #MyBey
123. #WillYouBeyMine
124. #JustMyType
125. #StopItsCuddleTime
126. #TakesTwoToTango
127. #TogetherForever
128. #LoveAtFirstSight
129. #PerfectPair
130. #ILikeYou
131. #ALotLikeLove
132. #LoveIsAllAround
133. #SomethingAboutYouGirl
134. #LetsAvocuddle
135. #TheOneForMe