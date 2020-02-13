Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Fans were not expecting Channing Tatum and Jessie J to be one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but here we are. It could be their social media interactions (a combination of hilarious banter, NSFW flirting, and expressions of unwavering support) that have fans rooting for them. Or, it might be Channing Tatum and Jessie J's photos together.

While Tatum and Jessie may look picture perfect, they've had their fair share of ups and downs. In November 2019, the pair reportedly split — a devastating blow to fans who had grown to love them as a couple. People claimed the split was was mutual and drama-free, but Jessie hinted she was going through a hard time in a cryptic Instagram story about "delayed emotions" on Dec. 26, 2019. Luckily, though, their break was short-lived. By the end of January 2020, Tatum and Jessie rekindled their flame and were back to snapping fiery photos together.

Take a walk down Chessie memory lane with a look through some of their most iconic photos together.

April 29, 2019: The First Selfie

In honor of Tatum's 39th birthday, Jessie shared this simple selfie. While rumors the pair were officially together had been floating around since November 2018, this was their first real couple photo.

Jessie J/Instagram

May 1, 2019: The NSFW Jokes Begin

Tatum and Jessie have no problem getting a little risqué on the 'gram — like when Tatum shared a photo of himself naked in the shower on Instagram as "punishment" for losing a game of Jenga.

He followed that up with an Instagram story of himself and Jessie looking at a phone, captioned, "Us watching the likes go up on my last post."

Channing Tatum/Instagram

He also gifted fans this playful backstage selfie with Jessie.

Channing Tatum/Instagram

July 2, 2019: Date Night

When the couple isn't out and about attending A-list events, they do enjoy a casual dinner date.

Jessie J/Instagram Jessie J/Instagram

Things quickly went from casual to naughty, however, when Jessie stuck her tongue out at Tatum for some flirty followup snaps.

Jessie J/Instagram

July 23, 2019: A Monumental Night With 'Magic Mike'

Tatum's movie Magic Mike became a cultural phenomenon after it premiered in 2012. It was followed by a sequel and a live show. After about four months of dating, Jessie attended the final night of the Magic Mike show in London. Of course, she was sure to post on the 'Gram about it.

Jessie J/Instagram

Oct. 22, 2019: Smitten In Santa Monica

Jessie shared a selfie with Tatum throwing their best blue steel at the camera while enjoying themselves at Pacific Park in Santa Monica.

Jessie J/Instagram

They shared this photo with less smize and more smile, too. No one would have guessed this happy-looking couple would reportedly split a month later in November 2019.

Jessie J/Instagram

Jan. 22, 2020: A Magical Moment

The world was devastated about Tatum and Jessie's breakup, but the split didn't last too long. Tatum and Jessie rekindled their flame just about two months later.

Shortly after E! News reported the couple was back together again, Tatum shared an intimate snap of him and Jessie dressed as unicorns on Instagram. In typical Chessie fashion, he accompanied the photo with a flirty caption. "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" he wrote.

Jan. 24, 2020: First Red Carpet

Tatum and Jessie got dolled up for their first red carpet together at MusiCares Person Of The Year event. Prior to this night, the couple had not walked a carpet together, making this moment a very big deal.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 25, 2020: Red Carpet PDA

Despite not being nominated for a 2020 Grammy, Jessie and Tatum celebrated the music event in style at Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 26, 2020: Gushing At The Grammys

Tatum and Jessie J must really love the red carpet circuit, because they stepped out for the third time in three days and showed off their chemistry once again. This time, they rocked matching black outfits and happy smiles at the Republic Records Grammys After Party.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images