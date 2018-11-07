13 Photos Of Barack & Michelle Obama In Love & Serving Up Relationship Goals
I don’t know about you, but I am still recovering from this week’s midterm elections. There were some heartbreaking losses (Beto O’Rourke) and some incredible wins (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, OMG!). There is still a lot to be worried about and a lot to be hopeful for in the future. However, for today, I just want to look back on happier times, when things were a little less precarious and fraught. There’s no better way to harken back than with unbelievably adorable photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in love. I mean, regardless of what you may or may not think of any of President Obama's policies while he was in office, I think we can all agree there has never been a couple in the White House that regularly served up relationship goals like these two.
There is just something so sweet, pure, and unapologetically romantic about the way these two would interact. Theirs was the PDA that America wanted and deserves. Which is why, while they may no longer be getting their mail at 6000 Pennsylvania Ave, it doesn't mean we can’t take a look back at photos of them over the years — photos that prove you should never settle for anything less than a partner who looks at you the way Barack and Michelle look at each other.
1On their wedding day.
What makes this photo so remarkable isn’t how in love they are here, back in October 1992 on their wedding day. It’s how similar it is to the photos taken recently. This is a couple that appears to be just as much, if not more, in love as the day they walked down the aisle.
2On the campaign trail in 2008.
These two know how to make hitting the campaign trail look like a romantic adventure.
3At the Inaugural Ball in 2009.
I mean, come on, this is the stuff fairytale romances are made of. Just look a the way he looks at her! Magic.
4Celebrating Independence Day 2009.
The fireworks between these two are both literal and figurative on the Fourth of July in 2009.
5On tour in Florida in 2010.
No. Stop. Too cute. Moving on...
6A private moment between events at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in 2011.
The couple that laughs together, stays together, and there is no doubt in my mind that the Obamas share the love of a lifetime.
7Just being adorable together at the podium in 2011. NBD.
I cannot deal.
8Attending a Team USA Olympic exhibition basketball game in 2012.
Caught on the kiss cam. The Obamas, they're just like us.
9Getting cozy on the campaign trail in Iowa in 2012
The look on his face here while he gives the former first lady a squeeze is hugs goals personified.
10Giving us all the Presidential PDA in 2012.
Just another lesson from the Obamas on how to be adorable in public.
11Sneaking at kiss at the 2013 Inaugural ball.
Normally I vote "no" on political PDA, but when these two do it, I can't help it — I just swoon.
12Snuggling up during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo.
I think this is my favorite photo of the two of them. The almost giddy look on Michelle's face is so sweet and relatable.
13Posing for goofy photos during the annual Easter Egg Roll in 2015.
While these two have definitely shared plenty of romantic moments, they also know how to be silly and fun with each other, which is a sign of a true, loving partnership.
Looking back at this couple's love story is bittersweet. On the one hand, their love is so aspirational, but on the other, I can't help but miss the days when this was our first family. While they may no longer be in the White House, we hope to continue to watch their love story unfold in whatever next adventure awaits them. And again, find yourself a partner who looks and loves on you like the Obamas do on each other. You deserve nothing less.