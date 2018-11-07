I don’t know about you, but I am still recovering from this week’s midterm elections. There were some heartbreaking losses (Beto O’Rourke) and some incredible wins (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, OMG!). There is still a lot to be worried about and a lot to be hopeful for in the future. However, for today, I just want to look back on happier times, when things were a little less precarious and fraught. There’s no better way to harken back than with unbelievably adorable photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in love. I mean, regardless of what you may or may not think of any of President Obama's policies while he was in office, I think we can all agree there has never been a couple in the White House that regularly served up relationship goals like these two.

There is just something so sweet, pure, and unapologetically romantic about the way these two would interact. Theirs was the PDA that America wanted and deserves. Which is why, while they may no longer be getting their mail at 6000 Pennsylvania Ave, it doesn't mean we can’t take a look back at photos of them over the years — photos that prove you should never settle for anything less than a partner who looks at you the way Barack and Michelle look at each other.

1 On their wedding day. michelleobama on Instagram What makes this photo so remarkable isn’t how in love they are here, back in October 1992 on their wedding day. It’s how similar it is to the photos taken recently. This is a couple that appears to be just as much, if not more, in love as the day they walked down the aisle.

2 On the campaign trail in 2008. Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images These two know how to make hitting the campaign trail look like a romantic adventure.

3 At the Inaugural Ball in 2009. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images I mean, come on, this is the stuff fairytale romances are made of. Just look a the way he looks at her! Magic.

4 Celebrating Independence Day 2009. The White House/Getty Images News/Getty Images The fireworks between these two are both literal and figurative on the Fourth of July in 2009.

5 On tour in Florida in 2010. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza No. Stop. Too cute. Moving on...

6 A private moment between events at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in 2011. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza The couple that laughs together, stays together, and there is no doubt in my mind that the Obamas share the love of a lifetime.

7 Just being adorable together at the podium in 2011. NBD. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images I cannot deal.

8 Attending a Team USA Olympic exhibition basketball game in 2012. The White House/Getty Images News/Getty Images Caught on the kiss cam. The Obamas, they're just like us.

9 Getting cozy on the campaign trail in Iowa in 2012 Official White House Photo by Pete Souza The look on his face here while he gives the former first lady a squeeze is hugs goals personified.

10 Giving us all the Presidential PDA in 2012. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Just another lesson from the Obamas on how to be adorable in public.

11 Sneaking at kiss at the 2013 Inaugural ball. Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Normally I vote "no" on political PDA, but when these two do it, I can't help it — I just swoon.

12 Snuggling up during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo. Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon I think this is my favorite photo of the two of them. The almost giddy look on Michelle's face is so sweet and relatable.