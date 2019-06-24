12 Things Millennials Love About Summer That'll Forever Hit You With The Feels

What's not to love about summer? The perfect combination of warm weather and sunny days makes you want to seas every single moment. But besides the beautiful sunshine and long days spent at the beach, there are additional things millennials love about summer. It's the little things like enjoying frozen ice on a hot afternoon, or having the first bonfire of the season with your besties, that make a lasting impression. Needless to say, you're seriously excited to have yet another summer for the books.

Consider this list of reasons why millennials love summer as your unofficial checklist. You probably can't wait to do every single one of these things. Going down the list, you'll feel instant nostalgia and will probably say, "Preach," because summer wouldn't be quite the same without them. That's why there's no time to sit around (unless you're chilling on a hammock and taking a nap midday, of course), and get to making the most of this glorious time of year.

From the pool, to the beach, to jet-setting throughout the country and around the world, summer is here and waiting for you. Now, it's time to do every single thing your millennial heart desires, because it's summer.

1. Having Pool Parties With Your Besties Guille Faingold/Stocksy There's nothing more relaxing that sitting by the pool or chilling on a floaty with a fruity drink in-hand. (Let's be honest: The minute you receive a Facebook invite to your bestie's first pool party of the season, you'll be ready to grab your favorite swimsuit and dive into the blue.)

2. Rocking Your Summer Wardrobe The minute the weather gets even a little bit warmer, you're so ready to break out your summer wardrobe from the closet. Hello, floral sundresses, cozy rompers, and denim shorts. It's been way too long.

3. Having Bonfires At The Beach, Complete With S'mores If your local beach allows bonfires, you and your besties probably live for summer nights roasting marshmallows. Just don't forget all the ingredients to make the perfect s'mores. After all, the experience wouldn't be quite the same without melted chocolate and Graham crackers.

4. Taking Spontaneous Road Trips A good part of embracing summer is about walking on the spontaneous side. If your friends want to go on a last-minute weekend road trip, you're all about it. The best is just driving down the highway with the windows rolled down, and being up for whatever comes your way.

5. Renting A Beach Or Lake House With The Entire Squad HEX./Stocksy A weekend retreat every now and then with your favorite people is exactly what you need to recharge. By day, you can play in the water, and by night, you can have movie marathons with pizza and popcorn.

6. Attending Music Festivals Summer is music festival season. Not only do you get to see your favorite artists all in one place, but it's a chance to wear cool festival outfits and get the best pics ever.

7. Floating Into The Weekend On An Inflatable There's no denying that oversized pool floats go hand-in-hand with summer. It's not only fun floating on a giant swan or flamingo, but you also look forward to snapping some seriously cute pics for the 'Gram. It's honestly a win-win all around.

8. Going On Dreamy Vacations Good Vibrations Images/Stocksy Taking a vacation has always been the best part about summer. It's a time to break away from your daily routine, ditch your planner, and see someplace new. Summer is the prime time to tap into that wanderlust-filled bucket list of yours. So, what are you waiting for?

9. Eating At A Backyard BBQ Foodies can agree that backyard barbecues have some of the best food ever. Hot dogs, burgers, corn on the cob, pasta salad, and potato salad — oh my! I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.

10. Waiting For The Song Of The Summer It's always a contest trying to figure out which song will be the song of the summer — aka, the soundtrack that always makes you nostalgic for this season.

11. Finally Having Prime Beach Weather (As if you actually needed a reason to go to the beach.) You love all things sun, surf, and sand, but since it's officially summer, you get to embrace the beach to the fullest whenever you can. At the beach, the possibilities are endless. You can have a romantic stroll on the pier with bae, relax in a hammock, do stand-up paddle-board yoga, and much more. You'll be happier than a seagull with a French fry in no time.