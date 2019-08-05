I could spend hours scrolling through photos of weddings. Call me a hopeless romantic, but there’s something so deeply touching about seeing the little moments from someone’s big day. From the dresses to the flowers to the first dance, I can’t get enough of the details. And maybe my favorites are the photos of partners watching brides walk down the aisle. Cutest. Freaking. Thing. Ever.

According to tradition, couples often wait until the ceremony to see each other in their wedding outfits for the first time. But not everyone is doing that these days — many couples now choose to do a first look before the ceremony instead. Whether or not they’ve seen each other beforehand, the moment when the bride walks down the aisle often fills both partners (and the audience) with emotion. I haven’t gotten married yet, but I can still relate to this. When my childhood BFF walked down the aisle a few years ago — and I stood up near the altar as her maid of honor — I cried off all my mascara in front of everyone. The photos were embarrassing, but the emotions were very real.

Because I’m clearly all about the sappy wedding content, I’ve gathered the sweetest photos of people watching their partner walk down the aisle. I hope you’re holding tissues, because you’re about to need them.

1. Oh, Happy Day Ardor Photography This guy has the giddiest, most joyful grin on his face — he looks like he’s never been happier in his whole life. You just can’t make this stuff up. Have you ever seen anything so precious?

2. So Many Feels Apollo Fields I’m including a side-by-side here because both of their reactions are priceless. Look at these two and how in love they are! Everyone deserves to find someone who looks at them like this.

3. Cry It Out Caroline Ro Sometimes the only logical reaction is just to reach for your handkerchief and blot your face. That’s what this groom did when he clearly couldn’t control the waterworks.

4. Savoring The Moment @dirteatinghippie So pure! So touching! This groom looks like there’s no place he’d rather be. He couldn’t help but wipe his eyes to control the tears when his partner walked to the altar.

5. Is This Real Life? Rick Liston TBH, this guy looks like his favorite sports team just scored the game-winning goal with one second on the clock. It’s impossible not to smile when seeing this photo. I love how thrilled he is!

6. On Cloud Nine Jana&Simon Photography First of all, their wedding looks are total goals. Second, look at their sweet faces! They radiate true love and devotion to each other. I dare you to look at this photo without crying.

7. Tears of Joy Lexi Sisneros The bright pastel colors and the authentic emotion captured in this photo are both so beautiful. Feelings like this can never be manufactured — this is pure joy right here.

8. Feeling Overwhelmed Lauren Mihae Photography Y’all, the one single tear on his cheek is just too much for me to handle. It’s an understated yet still emotional moment that’s best captured up close.

9. Dance Party Alexa Stutts Photography Now, this is the type of reaction I want to receive when I walk down the aisle someday. It’s a straight-up dance party at this wedding ceremony, and I am 100% here for it.

10. Fairytale Love COJO Photo For some reason, this photo reminds me of something straight out of The Notebook. It’s just so romantic, it makes me believe true love is possible in real life — not just in movies.

11. Pure Joy Nilka Gissell This face! I can’t help but be happy looking at this photo. It’s obvious that seeing her bride’s wedding look caught her off guard in the best way. And honestly? This entire beach wedding aesthetic is so dreamy.