Getting through a breakup is rarely ever easy, and one of the hardest parts is figuring out how to fill the free time you'd normally spend with your ex. Fortunately, watching a movie is a great way to power through the painful emotions that come with a breakup. However, depending on who you ask, the types of movies people find helpful can vary. When people shared the movie that got them through their worst breakup, it's clear that everyone's approach to selecting breakup-friendly content is different.

For some people, watching a movie that's about a failed relationship can be a therapeutic way to process their breakup and reflect on what might've gone wrong. Others might find any movies about relationships will only remind them of their ex and prefer a feel-good movie as a distraction. So, when choosing movies to watch in the weeks or months after a breakup, it's important to consider what you're hoping to get out of the experience. And while it might seem tempting to keep to yourself during the healing process, having a movie night with your crew can feel much less isolating. For anyone who's going through a breakup and needs some movie recommendations, these Redditors have got you covered.

'Swingers' Youtube Ron Livingston's speech to Jon Favreau [in Swingers] when they are sitting on the floor helped me get over a bad breakup. One of the truest things ever said on film. — u/Jdogy2002

'The Pursuit of Happyness' Pursuit of Happyness. Even though it wrecked me till the end, that movie felt so good to watch. I watched it after a breakup, so when I tell you it may help you feel better, I'm speaking from experience. — u/Blitzed97

'Before Sunrise' And 'Before Sunset' Before Sunrise and Before Sunset. Went through some rough times and a breakup in 2005. Saw the two of them as a double feature one Friday night. Filled me with a lot of hope. — u/derekwoodnz

'Silver Linings Playbook' GIPHY on Giphy I watched Silver Linings Playbook for like 2 months in a row when my marriage fell apart. I figured if two really screwed up people could find each other than there was hope for me. — u/Cloudy_mood

'Her' Her helped me overcome breaking up with my long-term girlfriend, a few months ago. Not 100%, but that'll come. I hope.. — u/Mister_J_Seinfeld

'Good Will Hunting' And 'Forrest Gump' Good Will Hunting and Forrest Gump. They helped me through my breakup with my longterm gf. — u/doctorcalavera

'About Time' Youtube A couple of months ago my 5 year relationship ended completely out of the blue...but I found watching About Time really helped me through it. — u/Smurfparr

'Turbo Kid' Turbo Kid helped me get through a sh*tty breakup. The film is so d*mn charming! — u/notbarrackobama

'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' GIPHY on Giphy Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind got me through the hardest break up of my life. I had seen it before but the message behind the film helped me out so much. As bad as it was I now cherish the time I had with that ex-girlfriend. — u/Bradderz_SG Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helped me get through a break up of a relationship that was strikingly similar to the one depicted in the film. — u/faster_than_sound

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Forgetting Sarah Marshall came out right after my ex left me for another man with a better accent. I even ran away to Hawaii to work on a cruise ship just so I could get away from everything. The movie kinda helped me see that I might have been partially responsible for the break-up even though at the time I placed all of the blame squarely on her. — u/the_xxvii