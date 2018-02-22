10 Funny Movies To Watch After A Breakup When You Just Need To Laugh

The world is pretty intense right now. If the daily news cycle weren't enough, it's still not that long after Valentine's Day. For those of us who didn't make it through the holiday with our relationships still intact, things are feeling pretty bleak on the love front. And it isn't even warm enough outside to sunbathe our problems away. February heartbreaks can be the worst, and having some funny movies to watch after a breakup might be just the thing to help.

While it's good to take comfort in friends, sometimes being around them can be a little bit less than cathartic. Especially if those friends are in relationships. Especially if those friends are happy in their relationships. You get my point.

Fortunately, it's 2018, which means there's Netflix, YouTube, and the plethora of other streaming services to help your heart mend. Take it from this breakup champion: A glass of wine, a bath, and vegging out in your bed watching hours of movies is the best way to heal your heartbreak. Before you know it, it will be romper season once again, and you'll be ready to hit the town and see what love the world has to offer you. Until then, there's no shame in hunkering down and treating yourself to these comedy romps. Laughter, after all, is the best medicine.

1. Girls Trip

This movie is an absolute riot fest, and Queen Latifah can heal you from all wounds. It will make you grateful for the hijinks you and your single friends get into, and you might even look forward to being single for a while.

2. The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas

All hail Dolly Parton, especially when she is bursting into song. This movie is about as campy as they come, but its over-the-top humor will chase your tears away pronto.

3. The Incredible Jessica James

This comedy is available for streaming on Netflix. Jessica James is definitely a "Dope Queen" who makes the most out of her breakup and will literally make you wish that you were her best friend in the process.

4. Paper Moon

Not necessarily contemporary, but this is a funny and quirky movie that was one of my favorites as a kid. Plus, there are plenty of ideas for the scam artist in all of us.

5. Bridesmaids

I could watch the scene where Maya Rudolph soils her wedding dress in the street countless times, and it wouldn't get old. Plus, Melissa McCarthy is a true gem. Chances are, you've already seen this film so many times that you hardly have to think about it.

6. Frances Ha

If ever there was a movie to make you feel better about the place you are in your life, Frances Ha is it. I don't know if I have ever cringed harder or related to a film more. In fact, I even watch it periodically to remind myself that, at any given moment, I am exactly where I need to be in my life.

7. Heathers

This is the movie for the sullen teenager in all of us. Maybe we aren't in high school anymore, but the emotions haven't changed. You can watch the original to prepare for the television adaptation.

8. Cool Runnings

This film is so genuine that it's impossible to watch it and not feel good. Plus it's a throwback to a childhood classic.

9. Girlfriends

I first saw this movie a couple of years ago, and even though the fashion is totally '70s, it still felt like it could be about my life. The trials of struggling through love and loss and the importance of female friendship never get old.

10. Wedding Crashers

I couldn't finish this list without including a single bromance on it. Even though it's been years, I still find Owen Wilson and his weird nose to be absolutely adorable, and the premise of the movie is pure fun. Let your tears of sadness turn to laughter.

