12 Movies To Watch After A Breakup That'll Feel Like Chicken Soup For Your Soul

The Titanic:

This is a no-brainer. I mean, poor Rose finally found the love of her life and then bam! Fate and mother nature were like, "Nah, girl." Go on a journey with star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose as they fall in love, get steamy in the cargo hold, and then eventually say goodbye in icy waters. Even though you know exactly what's going to happen, sometimes it really is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. But honestly, Rose, you really couldn't have fit Jack on that door?!

The Notebook:

It might be hard to feel sorry for Allie since she's got Ryan Gosling and James Marsden vying for her heart, but this story of love found and lost and found again will tug at your heartstrings. From watching Noah and Allie fall in love, then be ripped apart by her status-obsessed mother (and a war), then reunite again as sweet, old people in a retirement home... you'll go on a journey that might make you cry your pretty eyes out. And also — there's that epic kiss in the rain!

Call Me By Your Name:

When Elio and Oliver fall in love, you might be reminded of your first big love. Watching them discover each other, grow close, and then eventually say goodbye is both tragic and affirming. I personally find Elio's emotional conversation with his father about Oliver the most moving scene in the film and if you can make it through that with dry eyes, then you're already on your way to mending your heartbreak. Oh, and a perfect snack for this film is obviously a peach. If you don't understand this now, trust me — you will.