Some say the holidays seem to come earlier and earlier every year, and in the case of Disney, it's sort of true. Disney World's spooktacular Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom had its first night on Aug. 17. If you've ever been to a Mickey's Not-So-Scary, you know it's the one time guests are allowed to wear costumes into the park. You also get to take pics with some of your favorite characters dressed in their Halloween best, and see brand new shows that are exclusively for the event. But let's be honest: The Halloween treats at Disney are the main reason you need to make a trip to this magical destination ASAP.

No need to do a double take. Your eyes are not tricking you with these 12 mouthwatering treats. Not only are they all worthy of the 'Gram, but they'll have your tastebuds jumping for joy. Most of these sweet snacks are only available for the special Halloween event, so if you have a fall trip planned to Disney World, you'll want to add on the magic with Mickey's Not-So-Scary. Tickets are available now, starting at $85, and for any Disney lover, this event is a bucket list item you need to check off.

1 This Candy Corn Milkshake Will Pair Perfectly With Your Candy Corn Ears Disney When you think of Halloween sweets, one of the first treats that comes to mind is candy corn. Disney knows that, and not only did the parks just unveil their new candy corn ears for you to rock, but they've also added this Candy Corn Milkshake to the menu. It's perfect for the 'Gram, because it's topped with colorful cotton candy and a Mickey-shaped marshmallow. Head over to Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies to get one for the perfect Halloween selfie.

2 This Zero Waffle Sundae Is Made For All Of The 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Fans Disney For most of us, Halloween means watching classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas over and over again. Needless to say, true fans will love this Zero Waffle Sunday at Sleepy Hollow. These aren't just regular waffles. Oh no, these are pumpkin waffles, and if you want to get your hands on this dish, you'll need to get tickets to Mickey's Not-So-Scary. Or, you can wait until Oct. 1 when the treat will become available daily in the park.

3 This Worms And Dirt Treat Is Spooktacular Disney Head on over to Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe in Frontierland for this Insta-worthy treat that's both tasty and perfect for your gluten-free friends. This Worms & Dirt snack comes with chocolate pudding, gummy worms, and a chocolate grave stone to match the ones at the Haunted Mansion. This treat is currently only available on party nights, but starting Oct. 1, everyone will be able to dig in.

4 Disney Is (Literally) On A Roll With This Halloween Cinnamon Roll Disney On your next Disney trip, roll on over to the Main Street Bakery for a sweet Halloween Cinnamon Roll. Since you're already on Main Street, take a pic with your treat in front of the giant Mickey pumpkin at the front of the park. Your pic will definitely give your followers pumpkin' to talk about.

5 These Hitchhiking Ghosts Are Ready To Get The Party Started Disney OK, if I had to choose one Halloween treat to get out of all of them, this would be it. The Haunted Mansion wasn't kidding when they said, "Beware of hitchhiking ghosts," because these fellows have made their way all the way to the Aloha Isle in Adventureland. Only available on party nights, this treat is a cream puff filled with cookies and cream mousse, and made to look like the Haunted Mansion Doom Buggies. Oh, and I can't forget to mention the adorable chocolate hitchhiking ghosts sitting inside!

6 "This Is Halloween" With A Jack Skellington Cake Push Pop Disney Push pops are very popular at Disney World, so it makes sense that they'd offer a special Jack Skellington one just for the Halloween party at Sleepy Hollow. This pop comes with layers of chocolate cake and vanilla buttercream with white and dark chocolate crispy pearls, and dark chocolate curls. It's topped with the pumpkin king himself, a white chocolate Jack Skellington.

7 You'll Bring In The Spirits With This Madame Leota Dessert Disney You may recognize Madame Leota as the fortune teller in the floating crystal ball in the Haunted Mansion. Though, she's no longer in the regions beyond. This treat is available at the Liberty Square Market during the Halloween party. The colorful vanilla tart is filled with toasted marshmallow and topped with crispy pearls. This sounds like something I'd definitely want s'more of.

8 You'll Be A Fool If You Miss Out On This Maleficent Dessert Disney Maleficent has cast a spell on me, because I need to try this lime soft-serve treat. That's right — I said lime. The green and purple colors, plus the chocolate horns, are a dead giveaway that this treat is meant to look like one of Disney's most popular villains. You'll find this at the Storybook Treats in Fantasyland during the party.

9 Witch Better Have My Minnie Brownie Disney You'll love seeing the fab five characters dressed in their Halloween costumes during the party. You'll definitely want to get a pic with Minnie in her witch costume, but first get your hands on this Minnie Witch Brownie from Casey's Corner on Main Street. The chocolate brownie is topped with a cute AF white chocolate Minnie, and available for all guests until Oct. 31.

10 Take A Bite Of This Not-So-Poison Apple Cupcake Disney Snow White should have just eaten this spiced apple cupcake instead. I'm sure it's also tastier with the pecan crunch and buttercream on top. If you want to grab one for yourself, heigh-ho heigh-ho, it's off to Main Street Bakery you go.

11 Oh My Gourd, This Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Everything Disney In the fall, I pretty much want pumpkin-flavored everything. If you're in the same boat, fulfill your cravings with this cheesecake at Main Street Bakery. This is another gluten-friendly dessert that everyone in your squash (I mean, squad) can enjoy.