The day for romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love is almost upon us, and with so many relationships to celebrate, it can be a little overwhelming to navigate the gift department. A little gift is a great way to say "I love you," and that's what Valentine's Day is all about. However, your wallet and mind don't have to suffer just because your heart is so big. Instead, there are plenty of amazing Valentine's Day beauty gifts for every zodiac sign that'll make the decision process a little easier.

An Aries, Aquarius, and Scorpio walk into an (outdoor) bar, and I shower them all in gifts. Yes, it's hard to imagine a more astrologically-different friend group, but those are the ones who have been there for me all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I couldn't be more thankful for them, so I've been scoping the internet to figure out what to get each of them to show my love and appreciation. Luckily, they all totally embody their zodiac signs and are serious beauty lovers, making this Valentine's Day a piece of cake for me.

If you don't share my good fortune and need some extra help, don't worry. I read astrology blogs, Twitters, and Tumblrs like they're my bread and butter. While I may not be an expert, I'm definitely a fanatic. Therefore, with love on the brain, find the Valentine's beauty gifts that'll turn you into Cupid himself below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine's Day Gift For Aries: Bold Eyeshadow Palette

Aries doesn't fear anything. They thrive in the spotlight and have an unshakable confidence. To help your fire sign fuel their vibrancy, gift them I Heart Revolution's Heartbreakers Palette ($7, Ulta Beauty). The nine mattes and shimmer shades open up a whole new world of fierce, daring eyeshadow looks.

Valentine's Day Gift For Taurus: Press-On Nails

Known for loving all things sensual and luxurious, Taureans will adore a set of Chillhouse Wavy Baby Nails ($16, Chillhouse). And I'm not saying that because I'm a Taurus and that's what I want. The nails are reusable, which the practical Earth sign will appreciate. They also add a touch of glamour and opulence Taureans crave.

Valentine's Day Gift For Gemini: Glow Serum

Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Serum ($39, Peach & Lily) is just what a Gemini's bathroom cabinet needs. Since the dual-energy sign enjoys having their fingers on the pulse of all things trendy, while staying down to earth, glassy skin is right up their alley. The Glass Skin Serum hydrates deeply and leaves the face looking luminous — just what natural makeup lovers need.

Valentine's Day Gift For Cancer: Graphic Eyeliner

No one yearns for feeling cared for and appreciated the way a Cancer does. To show your Cancer loved one some well-deserved appreciation, RagnarsbyV's Neon Eyeliners ($12, Etsy) are just what the doctor ordered. The collection of bright shades is perfect fodder for a Cancer's vibrant imagination. You know the inner creativity that makes them pop, and now, they can show it off to the world.

Valentine's Day Gift For Leo: Holographic Highlighter

Leos are unwaveringly confident and charismatic. They're simply the life of any party. For the person who thrives when being the center of attention, Maybelline's Holographic Highlighter ($6, Walmart) is a must. Its iridescent effect will help the wearer shine brighter than any disco ball, complementing your Leo's already dazzling personality.

Valentine's Day Gift For Virgo: Clean Haircare

Clean beauty is a hot area of the beauty market that's risen in popularity over the past few years, and a Virgo's fondness for minute details and overanalyzing means they care a lot about what they put in and on their hair and body. Therefore, a vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben- and phthalate-free shampoo like Kristin Ess' Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo ($12, Target) is a Virgo's self-care dream.

Valentine's Day Gift For Libra: Face Masks

Libras are symbolized by a scale, and nothing says balanced like a nice, relaxing face mask. Glossier's Moon Mask ($22, Glossier) works for all skin types and will help your Libra achieve their most peaceful spa day yet — from the comfort of their coziest couch.

Valentine's Day Gift For Scorpio: Smoky Eye Palette

Sultry, sexy, and mysterious are just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of both Scorpios and smoky eyes, so they must be a match made in heaven. Fenty Beauty's Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette ($25, Fenty Beauty) is dark, creamy, and blendable, making it easier than ever to achieve a chic smoky eye that even Rihanna would approve of.

Valentine's Day Gift For Sagittarius: Mascara

Miley Cyrus is a quintessential Sagittarius. Born on Nov. 23, the singer embodies a Sag's adventurous and restless spirit. One classic aspect of Cyrus' look is her gravity-defying, sky-high eyelashes. My go-to when I want to have the most voluminous, defined eyelashes ever is Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara ($26, Too Faced). Trust, your Sag won't be able to stop using it.

Valentine's Day Gift For Capricorn: Hair Mask

If you know a Capricorn, then you know the Earth sign is constantly pushing themselves and almost never takes a break. Luckily, you can help them on their never-ending mission for perfection while forcing them to take a breather with some much needed me-time, courtesy of the Kiehl's Reparative Hair Mask ($25, Kiehl's).

Valentine's Day Gift For Aquarius: Colorful Mascara

When a sign includes everyone from Harry Styles to Charles Darwin to Oprah Winfrey, you know the group as a whole is a bit of a mixed bag. However, across the board, Aquarians' willingness to step out of the fray and make a new way for themselves is supremely evident. They don't follow convention but prefer to be their most eccentric selves at all times. Kiko Cosmetic's Smart Colour Mascara ($9, Kiko Cosmetics) is for the defiant beauty lovers who aren't afraid to stand out from the crowd.

Valentine's Day Gift For Pisces: Floral Perfume

Always romantic, Pisceans will swoon when they unwrap Clean Beauty's Flower Fresh perfume ($44, Clean Beauty Collective). With a mixture of lemon, wildflower, and gardenia notes to create a scent befitting of running through the fields in a sweeping gown, this product plays into every one of Pisces' dreamiest fantasies.