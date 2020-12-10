As if choosing the perfect present for your partner wasn't challenging enough, you're also tasked with picking out something their parents will love. Fret not, though. I've scoured the internet to find Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa gifts for your partner's parents that are almost sure to win them over.

Obviously, the nature of your relationship with them will play a pretty heavy role in what gift you select. For instance, if you've already vacationed with your partner's fam, you'll likely want to go for something a tad more personal than if you've only met them once or twice. Keep in mind that as a general rule, you can never fail with anything food-related or anything for the home. And most importantly, thoughtfulness truly does count. So, if you recall your SO's parents mentioning a new hobby or interest offhand, finding a present that ties that in is guaranteed to blow them away.

When in doubt, you can always ask your partner for tips, as they know their parents better than just about anybody. Dig for deets on what gifts they've loved in the past, how they like to spend their free time, and what they might actually need right now. And if you haven't already earned their seal of approval, the following items will def do the trick.

For The Sentimental Christmas Celebrators Christmas Ornament Family - Family Christmas Ornament - Personalized Family Christmas -African Ornaments -African Home Decor -Family Forever $20.99 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY If your partner's parents celebrate Christmas, you can never go wrong with an ornament. This handmade canvas piece, which is crafted by a Black-owned Etsy shop, not only features a sweet sentiment but can also be personalized to include the family name.

For The Serious Snugglers Bliss Plush Throw $39.50 | Nordstrom SEE ON NORDSTROM If your boo's parents are the type to cuddle up on the couch with a glass of wine and a movie on a Friday night, or coffee and a book on a lazy Sunday, then this cozy throw blanket is a no-brainer. Did I mention that it comes in 11 stylish colors, and has garnered thousands of five-star customer ratings? "Six of them are in my home because we all fight over them," says one reviewer. "I have washed them over and over and they are still super soft ... I can't say enough good things about these blankets! They are the BEST!"

For The Couple Who Has Everything The Aspen $95 | Urban Stems SEE ON URBAN STEMS Flowers are obvi a classic gift for the partner's parents. But a dried bouquet is the gift that keeps on giving because it'll last for months with no water or light required. A neutral bunch like this cream-toned monochromatic one is sure to look stunning in any home — and it comes with the chic vase, so it's ready to put on display immediately.

For The Amateur Chefs Online Cooking Classes $29 | Sur La Table SEE ON SUR LA TABLE IMO, experience gifts are so amazing because as cheesy as it sounds, they give you memories that will outlast any physical present. With Sur La Table's hands-on cooking classes, your SO's parents can learn from the pros right from the comfort of their own kitchen. From winter cookie workshops to classic cocktail classes and surf and turf feasts, there's something for everyone.

For The Cocktail Enthusiasts Cool Coaster Set - Whiskey and Scotch Chillers, Freezer to Table, Barware $48 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Take their happy hour up a notch with this hand-made six-piece set of coasters, which is a best-seller on Etsy. The upcycled granite chilling stones can keep whiskey, Scotch, and other spirits at optimal sipping temperature without watering the drink down like ice would. Plus, the precise holes in the coasters prevent drinks from spilling, and the cork lining absorbs condensation.

For The Sweet Treat Appreciators Snickerdoodle Spiced Cookies $10.93 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY These sweet treats, which come from a Black-owned bakery, are the perfect proof that you don't need to spend a fortune to find a gift that your SO's parents will love. Laced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, snickerdoodles are not only scrumptious but feel particularly festive for the holiday season.

For The Music Lovers JBL FLIP 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black $78.95 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Whether they like to bump classic rock during family get-togethers or enjoy listening to educational podcasts while cooking dinner, your SO's parents are sure to appreciate this waterproof wireless speaker — which delivers surprisingly powerful sound in a conveniently compact package. Up to two smartphones or tablets can be wirelessly connected for up to 12 hours of playtime. JBL is one of the most respected brands when it comes to audio equipment, and based on the Amazon reviews for this particular product, it won't disappoint.

For The Entertainers Personalized Coaster Set of 4, custom coaster, wedding gift, housewarming, engraved coaster, restaurant supply, anniversary gift, home decor $24.95 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY These rustic coasters aren't just a super practical gift — they can also be engraved with your partner's parents' last name, adding a personal touch. Made from vinyl flooring planks with a grayed barnwood finish, they're naturally 100% waterproof, and the bottom has a layer of foam to ensure they won't scratch furniture. Gotta love the wreath design, too.

For The Foodies Curdbox $49.95 | curds&co SEE ON CURDS&CO Cheese lovers will be delighted to get a one-month subscription to Curdbox, which comes with three artisan cheeses, three specialty food pairings, a wine pairing info card, a themed Spotify playlist, and an informational podcast.

For The Ones With A Green Thumb Lemon and Lime Citrus Trees $60 | Food52 SEE ON FOOD2 A houseplant can instantly breathe new life into any space — and this one isn't just aesthetically pleasing and living room-friendly, it also offers fresh citrus for cooking, cocktails, and more. Best of all, the tree already looks gift-ready since it's bundled up in jute and ribbon.

For The Wine Aficionados Marina Cvetic Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva 2016 $27.97 | Wine Chateau SEE ON WINE CHATEAU You can never go wrong with a bottle of wine. This 100% Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, which comes from a family-owned producer operated by a mother-daughter team, is one of the line's best-sellers for good reason. Not only does it feature grapes from the estate’s top parcels, but its won numerous awards — including a spot on Wine Spectator's World Top 100 list. Balanced yet complex, it's versatile enough to enjoy with any holiday feast. Reviewers have called it "easy to drink" and "impressive" for the price point, and highly suggest aerating this one. So, consider going the extra mile and gifting this bottle with a wine decanter.