12 Black TikTokers You Should Already Be Following

TikTok has been the ultimate social media platform of 2020, and there is no shortage of talent that lies within the app. Anyone who's spent even 10 minutes on the app is sure to have seen a video of Charli D'Amelio perfecting a viral dance challenge or two. However, users often overlook some TikTokers that are just as deserving (if not more deserving) of having millions of followers, like these Black TikTokers you should already be following.

If you check TikTok regularly, you saw the "Renegade" dance go viral in January 2020. While it was Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling who were invited to perform it during NBA All Star weekend 2020, it was actually Jalaiah Harmon, a 14-year-old dance queen, who was the mastermind behind the "Renegade" moves. This is just one prime example of how white influencers often get the credit for and profit off of black creators' art.

Harmon is just one of the Black TikTokers who needs to be on your list of influencers to follow. It's not just danceers who need to be on your radar, either. TikTok is filled with Black creators who post TikToks ranging from comedy and beauty regimens to inspiring content.

Dancers

Jalaiah Harmon

While D'Ameelio and Easterling were teaching the "Renegade" dance to Chicago Bulls cheerleaders during All-Star weekend, the actual choreographer behind the viral dance was being overlooked. Luckily, Twitter had Harmon's back and demanded she be recognized for her choreography. “I was upset,” Harmon told The New York Times in February 2020 about not being recognized for the viral choreography. "It wasn’t fair."

Now that Harmon has gotten some time in the spotlight, between dancing during NBA games and making talk show appearances, the dancer is now wowing her more than 2.4 million fans on TikTok with endless dance content.

Keara "Keke" Wilson

Wilson, like Harmon, is the talent behind one of the biggest dance challenges on TikTok for Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." Whether she's perfecting viral TikTok dances or coming up with her own, Wilson's 1.3 million fans love her content.

Wilson previously spoke to Refinery29 in March 2020 about the frustration that comes with being a Black creator on TikTok who doesn't receive the recognition she deserves. “It's very frustrating when the credit is not given where credit is due to us young Black people,” she said. “I can't speak for others, but I feel that I have done something really cool and the whole world is doing what I have created.”

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Most people knew tWitch from his work on Step Up, Magic Mike, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but he got his start in the entertainment world on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 when he placed runner up on the show's fourth season. He and his fello SYTYCD-alum wife Allison Holker regularly post super fun dance content featuring their three kids. Today Twitch boasts over 3 million followers.

Andre Swilley

If you're looking for ways to pass the time, give Swilley a follow. His almost 8 million followers are never bored watching him nail viral challenges, come up with dance choreography of his own, and deliver hilarious comedy sketches.

Nicole Bloomgarden

Bloomgarden created the #OutWestChallenge on Dec. 28, 2019, but much like Harmon, the credit for her work got lost at some point on its journey to viral status. But now that you know she's the genius behind the viral dance, you should join her nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok because her page is full of content that you need be watching, from hilarious comedy bits about what life's like being a TikToker to more awesome dances that you'll want to recreate ASAP, because her choreo is seriously catchy.

Actors

Sofia Wylie

Wylie is best known for her roles as Buffy on Disney Channel's Andi Mack and Gina Porter on Disney+'s hit show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but her TikTok page is just as awesome as her acting abilities. Wylie has 7.5 million fans on TikTok thanks to her epic dance moves and ability to perfect any challenge she tries her hand at.

Beauty & Fitness

Makayla

Makayla is a member of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty TikTok house. While being part of Rihanna's beauty crew is a huge deal, Makayla is super true to her authentic self and posts a variety of funny content, viral challenges and more, keeping her more than 400,000 fans totally enthralled.

Ariam

If you're looking for a makeup guru to follow, look no further. Ariam's page is full of tips and tricks to look flawless, and her fun personality is an added bonus. Ariam is always drawing attention to Black excellence, one example being her amazing Decades of Black Beauty series where she highlighted Black beauty trends and beauty icons through the years for Black History Month. Ariam already has more than 311,000 fans on TikTok thanks to her fun and impactful content.

Shaquan Parson

Parson's high-energy personality is enough to get anyone up and moving. Parson posts epic fitness content that, of course, features some flawless dance moves and intense gymnastics. He already has almost 500,000 fans on TikTok and continues to spread joy with every post.

Chyanne

Prepare to become instantly enamored by Chyanne, who currently has 200,000 fans on TikTok. You'll be drawn in by her flawless style and beauty hacks, but you'ss stay for her hilarious comedy videos where she jokes about everything from her everday life experiences to her favorite entertainment. Chyanne's page is full of fun.

Social Justice/Commentary

Mr. Capehart

The 7th grade teacher from NYC already has more than 100,000 fans on TikTok, and it's not just because of his entertaining content. Capehart is known to post daily affirmations and uses his platform to speak out about racial injustices in the Black community.

He most recently spoke passionately about raising awareness about fighting for and protecting Black women after Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old BLM protester from Florida, was found dead days after coming forward about her experience being sexually abused. Mr. Capehart speaks on all issues concerning the black community, however, regularly responding directly to his commenters on camera.

Kenya

One of tWitch and Holker's most popular videos is one of them doing the "check your privilege" challenge, which was created by a woman named Kenya.

The challenge went viral in May 2020, but Kenya has a lot more content breaking down the reality of what is going on in our world right now, including real talks about what white privilege is, and explanations about what "defunding the police" really means.