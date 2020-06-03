So You Think You Can Dance power couple tWitch and Allison Holker are making TikToks that teach important lessons. The duo is incredibly popular on the social media platform, with Holker alone boasting more than 2 million followers. So when she shared an eye-opening message about racism and white privilege on June 1, fans paid attention. In fact, the video is now going viral. Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's TikTok explaining white privilege is required viewing.

The couple were joined by their 4-year-old son Maddox Laurel in the clip. Together, the family participated in a TikTok Have You Ever challenge called "Check Your Privilege Edition."

Similar to "Never Have I Ever," the audio asked the couple questions about their past life experiences and, for each one that applied to them, they put a finger down.

One of the prompts included "Put a finger down if you've had someone clutch their purse in an elevator with you," while another said, "put a finger down if you've been accused of not being able to afford something expensive." Holker, who is white, didn't put any fingers down. Meanwhile, her husband related to every situation mentioned.

"White privilege is real," she captioned the video.

Holker only put a single finger down in response to a chilling reality: She has to teach her Black son how not to get killed by the police.

Fans on TikTok praised the important message on white privilege. "This is so powerful. thank you for posting this," one fan commented. "This makes me so sad. I’m so sorry. I see you. I hear you. Love you guys," another said.

tWitch has also been vocal on Instagram following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. He shared a powerful message on May 31.

"Now is not the time to argue 'All Lives Matter.' It's just not," he said in a video. "It sucks that I have to explain this at this moment but Black lives are being hunted and systematically oppressed. In the scope of humanity, of course all lives matter absolutely, but we're speaking to the lives that are threatened and in danger right now. So please, Black Lives Matter."