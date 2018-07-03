Real talk: You've been dreaming of summer all year long, and it's finally here. You're ready for the sunny days and late nights spent by a bonfire on the beach with your besties. This time of year is all about taking time to yourself and making every moment count. You're finally done with school, so there's no better time to embrace your freedom and spend time exploring the world. Why not take a spontaneous road trip today? There's no class tomorrow, so why not stay out until dawn? Cherish every second of summer, because it won't last forever. Here are some unique things to put on your summer dream board for endless memories.

You don't have to suffer from FOMO this summer. Instead of scrolling through your phone and watching everyone else enjoy themselves, you can plan some unique activities that will keep you entertained. It's not always about where you go, but instead, what you do and who you do it with. There are ways to make the most of your summer, whether you're chillin' in your living room or halfway across the world. You're bound to have a good time with a positive mindset, an adventurous soul, and good company. From watching outdoor shows to running for a cause, here's how you can make your summer interesting.

1 A Digital Detox Trinette Reed/Stocksy While everyone is posting their latest beach photo on social media, why not take time to disconnect? Challenge yourself to complete a digital detox for the weekend. You may struggle in the beginning if you're a major fan of social media, but you'll thank yourself for making space in your mind.

2 Print Out Photos KKGAS/Stocksy Take it way back, and spend a weekend capturing your favorite moments with the people you love. After it's all said and done, head to your nearest pharmacy and print those photos out. Hang them up around your room with fairy lights, or share copies with your friends. Instagram is really cool, but there's nothing like a tangible memory.

3 See Live Music Outdoors Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You'll have no problem finding outdoor music shows during the summertime. Imagine singing to the sounds of your favorite music while the sun kisses your skin. Sounds like the perfect summer day to me.

4 Run A 5K For A Good Cause Marco Govel/Stocksy Get your head in the game, and run a 5k for an incredible cause this summer. This will be a huge physical and mental accomplishment that you'll always be proud of.

5 Host A Potluck Brunch Kayla Snell/Stocksy Instead of going out to a pricey restaurant for brunch this summer, consider planning your own. Call up your girls to arrange a DIY potluck brunch with botomless mimosas. Each person will have a designated dish, so that there's plenty to go around. Get ready to toast to a weekend well-spent.

6 Go To An Amusement Park Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chase the thrill this summer, and visit your nearest amusement park. You'll be able to get your adrenaline pumping and have the time of your life. Don't forget to eat all of the funnel cake.

7 Do A Wine Tasting At Home Jill Chen/Stocksy Have you ever thought of doing a blind wine tasting with your BFFs? Each of you will buy a variety of wine, cover the label, and guess the wine based on taste. Let's just say, you'll be toasting and laughing all night long. So, wine not?

8 Create A New Summer Playlist Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Let's be real: We all have favorite songs that we listen to over and over again. Spend time searching for new music this summer, and create a playlist based off of songs you've never head before. Test out new genres and artists, while you're at it.

9 Go To A Farmer's Market Kristin Duvall/Stocksy Break your routine and consider visiting your local farmer's market this summer. You'll discover local brands and fresh foods to help you mix things up in the kitchen.

10 Plan A Scavenger Hunt In A New City Ellie Baygulov/Stocksy Everyone loves a good riddle. Ditch the guidebook, and explore new lands using a scavenger hunt. You'll discover things that most people miss, while challenging yourself. This is a great way to bond when you're traveling with family or friends.