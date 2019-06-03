Your best friend's birthday is basically just as exciting as your own. As BFF, it's your duty to make sure the PB to your J has the best day ever. That might mean taking the reigns as party planner. Your usual go-to may be heading to a nice restaurant with your best friend's entire squad, but this year, you're looking for things to do on your best friend's birthday besides brunch or dinner.

It's fun to spice things up, and who doesn't love a good birthday surprise? Plan something different to show your best friend that you put extra thought into their special day. It can be a total throwback to the parties you used to have growing up, or something brand new you've never done before. Either way, it will all be worth it when you see the smile on your bestie's face.

Don't worry if you're fresh out of ideas. As a birthday-obsessed person who loves celebrating, coming up with party ideas is one of my favorite things to do. Look over any of these 11 birthday ideas, and see what would be perfect for your BFF's big day. Then, have the best time celebrating your favorite person ever.

1. Hit Up The Bowling Lanes Syda Productions/Fotolia Bowling is such a simple, but fun, party idea you may forget about it. Get a whole group together, and rent out two lanes. Make it a competition, or bowl for fun. You could even dress up in retro vintage clothes to make the Instagram pics from the night 10 times better.

2. Organize A Themed Movie Night SolisImages/Fotolia Instead of going to the movie theater and dishing out cash on tickets, drinks, popcorn, and snacks, you could have your very own movie night at home. Make it a themed evening of your best friend's favorite movies. Get all the different kinds of candies you'd usually get, and make a cozy sitting area with blankets and pillows.

3. Have A Picnic In The Park, Complete With Games And Cupcakes ivanko80/Fotolia Invite all of your bestie's friends for a chill day spent in the park. Have a picnic, and bring along a few balls to toss around. It'll be fun sippin' lemonade and eating cupcakes in the sun, and a super easy party to put together last-minute.

4. Schedule A Private Exercise Class For Your Whole Squad DragonImages/Fotolia If your friend loves to check out new exercise classes on the regular, you might want to schedule a private class just for them and your friends. It could be something like hot yoga, lyra, or a bungee fitness class.

5. Treat Your Favorite Person To A Relaxing Day At The Spa Dasha Petrenko/Fotolia Birthdays are prime days to treat yourself. A full day of pampering should be on the menu for the birthday queen — and that might mean planning a spa day. Depending on how much you want to spend, you could go to a luxury spa or do at-home face masks and manis. You might even want to schedule blowout appointments at Drybar, complete with champagne (if you're 21 or up).

6. Hit Up A Foodie Festival nenetus/Fotolia If your best friend is a major foodie, they'll love spending the day at a food festival. With lots of different stands and trucks, you can try a ton of new foods that are also incredible Instagram-worthy. Smorgasburg in New York is a great place to check out this idea.

7. Have A '90s-Inspired Roller Skating Party Viacheslav Iakobchuk/Fotolia For anyone who's feeling nostalgic, you might want to find a roller rink for your BFF's party. Dress up in neon clothes, and skate around to the music. Bring along a Polaroid camera, and you'll take the cutest pics to remember the day forever.

8. Embark On A Mini Road Trip Flamingo Images/Fotolia Sometimes, it's fun to hit the road and get out of town for the day. Have a mini best friend road, and explore a new place. You can go to the beach, hike, shop around at the charming boutiques, or check out a cool café for lattes.

9. Rent A Private Room For A Karaoke Night Syda Productions/Fotolia Karaoke is always a solid choice for a birthday game plan. Rent a private room, and sing like you're a total pop star. A private room also ensures that everyone gets the chance to sing their fave tunes.

10. Head To A Pool For Sips And Soaking Up The Sun Drobot Dean/Fotolia If your bestie has a summer birthday, you might want to plan a pool party. Bring along one (or three) oversized pool inflatables to take selfies together while lounging on it. Mix up fruit smoothies, and really seas the birthday. If you decide to head to a venue that's hosting a pool party, consider rounding up a group of people to rent a cabana. You'll spend the day enjoying some sips (if you're 21 or up) and soaking up those beautiful rays.