Let's be honest: Your birthday is the most exciting day of the year. It's a day where you get to soak up that beautiful spotlight, throw some glitter in the air (if that's your style), and savor the most aesthetically-pleasing confetti cake like a queen. Not to mention, it's the perfect excuse to treat yourself and party like a rockstar. You might not have a party that's as extravagant as when you were a kid, but there are still a few things millennials get excited about on their birthday that you can't wait for each and every year.

I'm definitely one of those people who tries to turn their birthday into an entire month of celebrating. I can't help it if there are so many things I want to do. From the birthday dinner with my besties, to spending quality time with my family — I want it all. You only get one birthday each year, so you might as well do it up, right?

As a millennial, you're working your butt off on the regular establishing that work-life balance. It's a lot, and you've been killing it since day one. If that's not enough of an excuse to party on your birthday, I don't know what is. So this year, don't hold yourself back from enjoying these nine things that make birthdays the actual best.

1. Obviously, The Cake Monkey Business/Fotolia Even if you don't have a big ice cream cake like you did when you were little, you still want to treat yourself to something sweet. Your special day deserves a mini confetti cake or box of pretty doughnuts, just for you. (And let's be honest: You'll never get tired of being "surprised" with a free dessert when you go out with friends for your birthday dinner.)

2. The Social Media Shoutouts Syda Productions/Fotolia You feel the love on your birthday when you open up Instagram and Facebook, and see a ton of notifications. You might even receive Facebook posts from people you haven't talked to in years. The social media birthday love is all too real, and you want to heart eye emoji all of it.

3. Going Out With Your Besties Tijana/Fotolia Your birthday is the perfect time to head to your favorite restaurant or club and party the night away with your crew. You might even be a big planner who's all about throwing Gatsby-level parties every year. Just as long as you are with your favorite group of humans, you're having the best time.

4. All The Freebies At Your Go-To Spots Yakobchuk Olena/Fotolia You get a ton of freebies or discounts from your fave shops and cafés on your special day, and that's something you'll never tire of. All you need to do is check your email to see which stores want to treat you.

5. The Presents From Loved Ones Yakobchuk Olena/Fotolia It may not be the Barbies you used to get as a kid, but you still receive some of the best presents on your birthday, like a bottle of wine from your friends (if you're 21 or up). Every year, my favorite is always the card I receive from my grandma showing how much she cares.

6. Feeling Like It's A Fresh Start Wayhome Studio/Fotolia I love looking back at the previous year, and seeing all I've accomplished. Your birthday feels like a fresh start. It's another year to set up some new goals, reach for the stars, embrace change, and welcome new opportunities.

7. Being Another Year Wiser DragonImages/Fotolia With a new age comes a new level of greatness. You have another year under your belt where you've dealt with curveballs and learned some major life lessons. You're navigating adulting, and becoming the person you always dreamed of being.

8. The Midnight Text From Your Best Friend Wayhome Studio/Fotolia Right when the clock strikes midnight, you can expect to receive your first birthday text from your BFF. It's always nice to know they want to be the first person to wish you the best day ever. For me, it's always my sister who stays up late to text me, and I love her for it.