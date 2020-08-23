The past few years' stress has made the perception of time hard to judge, with 2018 and 2019 sometimes feeling like they each went on for a decade. But they've got nothing on 2020. The coronavirus pandemic makes it seem like it's been 84 years since March. Luckily, this sense of expanded time works in fans' favor one way, in that movies that were released within the past six months ago feel like a lifetime away, meaing it's time for a rewatch. These Netflix movies that came out in 2020 may have receded in memory, but they're worth seeking out and watching again, or for the first time if you missed them back in the spring.

This is not a comprehensive list, mind you. Netflix's output in original content is simply unparalleled. The streamer put out no less than 59 titles — including TV shows and movies — in August alone. Since January 1, 2020, Netflix has released nearly 90 feature-length films of all stripes, from romantic comedies to dramas to documentaries, plus international movies and specials. Out of that giant list, here is a boiled-down selection of 11 films — the best of the best, as it were, so far this year on Netflix.

1. 'Miss Americana' The Taylor Swift documentary that arrived a few weeks after Lover's debut is one of the most honest looks at an artist who spent her career trying to hide behind a celebrity facade. "Speak Now" has never been a more accurate command as Swift discovers her voice after decades of encouraging others to do the same.

2. 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' The second in the To All The Boys Trilogy brought back Lana Condor and Noah Centineo and introduced Jordan Fisher as a new potential love interest. The final installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is set to debut in 2021.

3. 'All the Bright Places' Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star in a high school teen romantic comedy. Violet Markey (Fanning) rediscovers herself when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Smith) on an assignment to discover the wonders of Indiana.

4. 'Love Wedding Repeat' A rom-com written and directed by Daniel Craig, Love Wedding Repeat stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and Eleanor Tomlinson. Based on a French romantic comedy film Plan de Table, Claflin stars as Jack, who lives through different versions of his sister's wedding day, hoping to land the girl who got away.

5. 'The Half of It' This gender-bending take on the classic play Cyrano De Bergerac stars Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu, who is approached by inarticulate jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) to write a love letter for him to his (and Ellie's) crush, Aster (Alexxis Lemire). The Half of It won the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

6. 'The Lovebirds' Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani pair up for one of the year's funniest rom-coms as a couple looking for the moment that defines their relationship. The Lovebirds was initially supposed to be a theatrical release that moved to Netflix last minute after its premiere was canceled due to the pandemic.

7. 'Da 5 Bloods' Spike Lee's latest work was another theatrical release that took itself to Netflix. The film, which stars Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., and Chadwick Boseman, centers on a quartet of Black Vietnam vets confronting their past. The film is considered one of the year's early Oscar contenders.

8. 'Becoming' Another documentary, this story of Michelle Obama is not the typical look back at how someone rose to the position of First Lady of the United States. Instead, it looks at the profound change she faced after it was all over and how she found herself after embarking on a 34-city tour, highlighting the power of community.

9. 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' This fantastic satire of Europe's longest-running reality singing competition is not a Will Ferrell movie, despite what you may have heard. It is a Dan Stevens movie in which Ferrell gets a ton of camera time — don't @ me.

10. 'The Old Guard' Charlize Theron may never return to the Mad Max franchise, but that doesn't mean she's done kicking ass and taking names. In The Old Guard, she plays Andromache "Andy" of Scythia, the head of a centuries-old team of immortal warriors who — for *reasons* — get hired by the CIA to do what they do best.