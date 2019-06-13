This summer is poised to be one of the most electrifying seasons for beauty in a long time thanks to the fact that all things bold, bright, and highly pigmented are in. To help you tap into the super saturated trend, I rounded up 11 colored mascaras under $20 that'll light up your beauty look with just a few waves — er, swipes — of a wand. Wear them with an otherwise bare face for a look that will really make your eyes pop, or pair them with equally vibrant shadows, lipsticks, liners, and the like to really embrace a more is more aesthetic.

At Ulla Johnson's spring 2019 show, models walked the runway with their vision framed by a bright pink hue. Rose colored glasses? It was all about rose colored lashes, and they added a subtle yet punchy touch to the otherwise natural makeup looks that defined the show's beauty treatment. On the red carpet, actresses including Lupita Nyong’o and Emma Stone have also given colorful lashes a whirl as of late, proving that they've transcended festivals and have gone full on glam. Are you ready to give them a try yourself? Pick out one of the brilliantly affordable options below.

Baby Blues

SMART COLOUR MASCARA $9 | Kiko Buy Now

Bright indigo blue is one of the most popular mascara colors, at least so far as shades outside of black and brown are concerned. Thanks to denim, blue has become a guest neutral of sorts, meaning it goes with everything.

Little Mermaid

SEPHORA COLLECTION Volume ON Mascara $10 | Sephora Buy Now

This sea foam green mascara gives off major mermaid vibes, so if an aquatic beauty look is what you're after, definitely consider adding it to your cabinet. It's just one of four vibrant hues Sephora brand is offering.

Royal Treatment

Great Lash Mascara in Royal Blue $7 | Ulta Buy Now

This deep blue hue appears almost black, so if a more subtle colored mascara is after it'll definitely be of interest.

Seeing Red

BFF MASCARA $8 | Colourpop Buy Now

Red mascara? Don't knock it until you try it! It would be a totally unexpected way to amp up your beauty look this summer, and could potentially be a rad eye pairing for a signature blood red lip.

Doing Grape

Maybelline Snapscara Washable Mascara $6 | Target Buy Now

At $6, this mascara is definitely among the most affordable of the bunch, and it's vibrant violet hue is to die for.

Deep Blue Sea

Pacifica Beauty Aquarian Gaze Water Resistant Long Lasting Mineral Mascara, Deep (blue) $13 | Amazon Buy Now

Another hue perfect for mermaid eyes! This deep blue mascara is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and waterproof infused with coconut oil and vitamin B, so it's a product you can feel good about wearing.

Flower Power

Fantasy Makers Color Blast Colored Mascara-Pale Pink $3 | Wet n Wild Buy Now

Now you can be pretty in pink from head to toe!

Lime Time

COLOR MASCARA $5.25 | Nyx Cosmetics Buy Now

Now this is a color that will make your eyes really pop! I love this light lime hue and will definitely be rocking it at music festivals to come.

Berry Good

IN EXTREME DIMENSION LASH MASCARA / MINI M·A·C $12 | MAC Buy Now

Plum lips might be your go-to winter look, but why not make plum eyes its summery counterpart?

Mellow Yellow

MONSIEUR BIG COLOR LASH TOPCOAT $8.40 | Lancome Buy Now

This mascara would definitely give you a sunny disposition.

I'm Shocked

Voluminous Original Mascara Cobalt Blue $7 | Ulta Buy Now

Like I said, blue mascara is in — one last option for you to choose from!